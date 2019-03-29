Question: While visiting friends in Pennsylvania, I paid $10 at a second-hand store for a perfect set of five matching white enamel graduated kitchenware bowls. The seller said because the bowls are decorated with wide black stripes, they are called "Zebra" bowls, and she wrote on my receipt that they were made by "Cathrineholm" and "Grete Prytz Kittel." I hope you can tell me something about the bowls, their age, makers and if they have any value. — N. R., Cape May
Answer: Cathrineholm was a southern Norwegian ironworks founded in 1829.
The company initially made chains, castings, nails, bathubs and farm tools.
The firm became an enamel works in 1907, and for many years produced popular contemporary metal kitchenware covered with durable porcelain enamel offered in brightly colored designs.
Cathrineholm's worldwide success has been attributed to Norwegian enamel artist, designer and goldsmith Grete Prytz Kittel (1917-2010). Born Grete Prytz Kittelsen in Oslo, she was a member of the Scandinavian Design Movement.
Kittel's innovative forms and vibrant patterns created for Cathrineholm were popular from the 1950s through the mid-'60s when porcelain enameled metal kitchenware including cookware, tableware, fondue and snack sets as well as interior decor items and inexpensive jewelry were in their heyday.
Your set of five graduated matching bowls is part of Kittel's famous "Stripes Collection" line. The pattern, offered with black, green, blue, orange, yellow or red stripes, is one of her most successful designs.
A flawless "Stripes Collection" graduated bowl set like the one you described sold this year for $250.
Question: As the executor of a relative's estate, I am selling a number of things she collected for years. Although most are in very good condition, there is an old cherry wood mantle clock that chimes. It is 15 inches high, 11 inches wide, 6 1/2 inches deep and needs some chime repairs. Noted on the estate's list as a "Herman Miller triple-chime Samuel Watson table clock" it presently plays only two of its three different chimes. Any information you can provide about the clock, its maker, present worth and someone who fixes old clocks would be very helpful. — S. D., Williamstown
Answer: The clock was made by the Herman Miller Clock Company in Zeeland, Michigan. Founded by Howard C. Miller in 1926 as the Howard Miller Clock Company, the firm produced popular wall, mantle and grandfather clocks. The company's name was changed to the Herman Miller Clock Company in 1937.
Your Miller key wound, box type, triple chime clock with gold and silver tone face and matching hardware was named to honor English clock and watchmaker Samuel Watson (1687-1710) who made the first stopwatch.
An associate of Issac Newton, Watson was a master horologist who lived and worked near London.
Folks at the Linwood Clock Shop, located at 1043 Shore Road in Linwood, have been making, selling, repairing and restoring fine watches and clocks since 1987. The company's reputation for exacting work on family heirlooms including wall, shelf and floor clocks is well known. You can contact owner Scott McWilliams at 609-653-4420 to arrange an appointment to discuss your clock's repair.
During the past three months, several Herman Miller Samuel Watson model chiming clocks in perfect condition sold for $150 to $198 each.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.