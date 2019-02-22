Question: I am curious about a small old book purchased for me at a house sale when I was a child. Although I was not allowed to play with it, I enjoyed hearing its stories and looking at the pictures of children in old-fashioned clothes. The book has "Almanak 1889," and the author's signature, "Kate Greenaway," is written in gold on its brown leather cover. It was published in 1889 by George Routledge & Sons, London. I will welcome any information you can provide. — D.V., Longport
Answer: Your gift is the work of children's book writer Catherine Greenaway (1846-1901). Known as Kate Greenaway, the celebrated British author was also a popular Victorian artist noted for her book illustrations.
Her first book, "Under the Window," an illustrated collection of 1895 verses about children, was a best seller. Her famed 24-page "Children's Almanaks" series, published annually from 1883 to 1891 by George Routledge & Sons, included illustrated calendars, holiday celebrations, astronomical information and poetry.
Greenaway's books and Almanaks depicted children dressed in quaint clothing fashionable in the 1700s. Eventually, her popular children's clothing designs were used for actual children's garments in the 1880s and 1890s.
During the 1970s, Greenaway's Almanaks were reprinted.
Last year, an 1889 Kate Greenaway Children's Almanak with leather cover and gold decoration fetched $200.
Question: Recently, I inherited a large collection of old cut-glass objects gathered over many years by two great-uncles who bought many pieces at garage sales. Among the items is a boxed set of what appear to be two matching cut glass dumbbells, each composed of a 3-inch-long cut-glass rod with a 1-inch fancy, round cut-glass ball at each end. The set is in a plain, brown cardboard box marked "Baccarat" in black crayon. Any information you can provide about these odd pieces and their maker is appreciated. — M. L., Stone Harbor
Answer: Your cut-glass 'dumbbells,' known as knife rests, are modern, upscale copies of early metal kitchenware used in late 17th-century kitchens to save table tops and cloths from being stained by cooking ingredients.
During Victorian era formal dinners, knife rests created in gold, silver, mother-of-pearl, ivory and cut glass were laid at each diner's place where they protected elegant linen and lace tablecloths from stains.
Frequently sold as ten or twelve matched knife rests presented in an elegant box, old cut glass examples are among favorite items gathered by folks who collect unusual cut glass.
"Baccarat" marked on the box that contains your knife rests may indicate the pieces were created by Baccarat, a French company for centuries considered the foremost glass works in France.
Famous for its crystal paperweights, glass tableware and sculptures as well as crystal millefiori paperweights, Baccarat has been associated with several companies throughout the years and was purchased by a Chinese investment firm in 2017.
This year, a set of 10 Baccarat knife rests like the ones you described sold for $120, and a boxed set brought $140.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresbyalyce81 @hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.