Question: I attended an auction of furniture and household goods sold by the family of a deceased gentleman. One of the things I bought is a 25-piece spice jar set consisting of 24 labeled and decorated porcelain spice jars with gold trim and a wooden rack that holds them. The set was described by the auctioneer as a "1970s-1980s Thomas Kinkade 'Spice of Life' Bradford Exchange set in excellent condition." I paid $75 for the set, am curious about the roles Kinkade and the Bradford Exchange played in its creation, and if I paid too much for it. — L.R., Mt. Laurel
Answer: William Thomas Kinkade III (1958-2012) was a California artist whose popular, realistic subjects bathed in soft light soon made him famous as the "Painter of Light."
For many years, his art was mass-marketed as printed reproductions of his original paintings. Eventually, his designs appeared on numerous collectibles that included jewelry, Christmas and religious items, sports, garden and kitchenware, timepieces, lamps, music boxes. fashionable lady figures, lighthouses and travel souvenirs.
Many Kinkade items were produced and marketed by Bradford Exchange. Founded in 1973 by Chicago businessman John Roderick MacArthur (1920-1984) as the Bradford Gallery of Collectors' Plates, the Niles, Illinois, organization later became the Bradford Exchange and is presently part of the Bradford Group.
Thomas Kinkade spice jar sets like the one you purchased are quite collectible when they are in very good condition without chips, cracks, repairs, loss of art decoration or gilt enhancement. This year, one sold for $180 and another for $195.
Question: I am seeking information about a second-hand figural ceramic 8 1/2-inch-long Batmobile-shaped lidded dish given to me when I was a young boy many years ago. It is a black car with white trim,, a bright yellow Batmobile symbol on both doors and "Batman" on each tail fin. Batman in a blue cape and black mask is driving the car. There is a "Lego Japan" sticker pasted under it. I will appreciate anything you can tell me about Lego and the dish's possible worth. — G.L., Dennisville
Answer: The company that made your Batmobile dish was founded by Danish master carpenter Ole Kirk Christiansen (1891-1958) who began creating wooden toys for children in 1932. Two years later, he named his firm LEGO, Danish for "play well."
Initially, all Lego toys were fashioned from wood, but in 1947 a new Lego play toy system was being developed. By 1949, a colorful group of interlocking plastic bricks that could be used by a child to create a toy, play with it, then take it apart and build a new toy were produced by Lego for worldwide markets. From the 1950s, very popular themes for the playsets were Batman, Indiana Jones, Star Wars and many others including recently Harry Potter versions.
Your lidded dish is one example of the many ceramic theme items associated with the playsets. Designed by Lego and made in Japan for the company, they are sought after by folks who collect Lego or Batman items.
A Lego Batmobile dish like yours in excellent condition fetched $193 last year.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
