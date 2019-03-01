Question: Among old toys bought by family members at various 1990s yard sales is an 18-inch-high cloth doll named "Kleek-O." He is dressed like an Eskimo boy in a white plush hooded outfit and brown felt boots. The doll has a hard head, molded hair, painted face and is marked "Reliable Made in Canada." Anything you can tell me about Kleek-O, his maker and worth is appreciated. — L.B., Tuckerton
Answer: The Kleek-O Eskimo boy doll was a popular marketing gimmick used to sell sparkling cider and ginger ale made by the Cliquot Club Company founded in 1881 by Henry Millis in Millis, Massachusetts, and dissolved in 1980.
Cliquot was noted as the first beverage company to sell quart bottles, first to use a metal cap on its bottles and first to offer its beverages in a can. The 1950s brought international distribution.
Eskimo doll salesman, Kleek-O, created by artist, R. B. Hazelton, initially appeared in 1911 on a Cliquot Club ginger ale bottle label. By the 1930s, he was selling Cliquot Club beverages on cardboard advertising signs, sheet music, pin-back buttons, pencil clips and figural banks.
Your Kleek-O the Eskimo doll, with composition head and hooded mohair Eskimo suit, was made by the Reliable Toy Co. Factory, of Toronto, Canada. Founded in the 1920s, it was sold in 1985.
The 1930s doll, a somewhat rare item, is collected by folks who search for unusual dolls as well as advertising collectibles. A Kleek-O like yours in very good condition fetched $150 last year.
Question: Many years ago, some jokester friends gave me an unusual birthday gift, a second-hand Richard Nixon Official Watergate gold-tone, wind-up wristwatch I never wore. Its metal face is decorated with a painted caricature of Nixon surrounded by various Watergate symbols. It has a red, white and blue striped nylon watch band, an acrylic crystal, runs perfectly and is marked "DTC." I am looking for information about the watch, its mark and possible value as a collectible. — P.W., Atlantic City
Answer: Your "Official Dickey Nixon Watergate Character Watch" was made by the Dirty Time Co., a family-owned novelty watch maker located in California. The firm's "DTC" trademark appears on your watch's face.
Established by physician Dr. Hale E. Dougherty (1931-2003) during the early 1970s, DTC designed and produced political and celebrity character watches that sold for $14.95 each.
Dirty Time's first release was a blockbuster Spiro Agnew model featuring an Agnew character created by an art student and manufactured by a Swiss watch company. Agnew, impressed with the popular timepiece, owned and wore one. Other famous subjects include Alfred E. Newman, Ronald McDonald and President Nixon.
Folks who collect Dirty Time Company watches look for examples in like-new condition that wind and set easily, smoothly and correctly. Original watch bands and crystals in excellent shape as well as painted (not printed) watch face art work are essential.
This year, an original, perfect DTC Richard Nixon Watergate watch in perfect shape sold for $102.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
