Labor Day is a national tribute dedicated to the achievements, contributions and commitment workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of our country.
The benefits go deeper and broader. On a personal level, it’s no secret that work contributes to personal gain by building character, contributing to success and promoting happiness. In fact, mounds of research report people in the workforce tend to enjoy happier and healthier lives than those who are not active in work.
It’s very clear too that an “always-on” working culture can be oppressive and unhealthy. However, with balance it’s true — that a meaningful job has surprisingly positive significances for your health.
The overarching goal is to balance everything you’ve got going on and live a happy, fulfilling life with peace and joy. And now is a good time in that pursuit of maintaining a healthy work-life balance to review some tips offered by experts for your health and well-being.
Dr. Nina’s What You Need to Know: About Work-Life Balance
Balance and stress: First, before going too far, it is important to know that work-life balance is attainable. It starts with you taking practical steps to recognize and manage the demands, on a regular to daily basis.
I understand it’s a slippery slope and too often people are torn juggling heavy workloads, managing relationships and family responsibilities, and squeezing in outside interests.
It’s no surprise that more than 1 in 4 Americans describe themselves as “super stressed.” And that’s not balanced — or healthy. Stress can zap your concentration, make you irritable or even depressed, and harm your personal and professional relationships.
Over time, stress also weakens your immune systems, making you susceptible to a variety of ailments from colds to backaches to heart disease.
Recent research shows that chronic stress can actually double your risk of having a heart attack.
While we all need a certain amount of stress to spur us on and help us perform at our best, the key to managing stress lies in that one magic word: balance.
Here are a few practical steps to harness the balance and loosen the grip of stress:
• Set manageable goals each day: The latest research shows that the more control we have over our work, the less stressed we get. So be realistic about workloads and deadlines. Maintain a “to do” list, taking care of important tasks first and eliminating unessential ones. And do ask for help when necessary!
• Take five: Taking small breaks at work or at home when working on any project will help clear your head, and improve your ability to deal with stress and make good decisions when you jump back “at it.”
• Give yourself a break. Allow yourself to be human and while you do the best you can, remember, no one’s perfect.
• Schedule active time. An active lifestyle is good for your heart, muscle and bone health. Additionally, exercise burns calories and helps to maintain a healthy weight. And the benefits of being active also extend to your mental health.
Make the time to take 20 to 30 minutes per day to go for a walk, run, swim, bike or throw around a ball. As Robin S. Sharma aptly stated, “If you don’t make time for exercise, you’ll probably have to make time for illness.”
• Schedule downtime — and unplug. Schedule time with your family and friends, and activities that help you recharge. And unplug — as watching television, texting or surfing the Web can steal valuable connection time.
It is important to enjoy your meals and free time being away from the constant dings, beeps, and pings that distract us and demand instant attention.
Additionally, bright screens before bedtime not only supplant calming activities — reading, prayer, meditation, listening to music — that can help us get a good night’s sleep, they also suppress our body’s production of melatonin. Melatonin — not melanin the natural pigment found in our skin — is the sleep hormone that helps us get our ‘Z’s. Create a time where technology is off limits and use it to enjoy our family and friends, rest or relax.
• Let go: It is your responsibility to let go of things, people, activities and commitment that waste time and energy. Experts agree it is important to take stock of activities and people that don’t enhance your career or personal life — and minimize the time you spend with them.
• Relaxation goes a long way: Whether it is a shower, a bath, a cat nap, meditation, time reading, walking — or just wandering. The time invested in relaxing has great health benefits. Research shows that practicing relaxation techniques can reduce muscle tension, fatigue, sleep disturbances, chronic pain, and symptoms of stress by slowing your heart rate and decreasing stress hormone levels. It can also increase blood flow to major muscles and improve concentration and your mood.
• Benefit-rich sleep: While work-related challenges can rob us of sleep — it is vital for our good health and well-being. In addition to short-term effects of sleep deprivation such as an inability to concentrate, irritability, and an increase in errors, it can be the catalyst for a number of chronic health problems ranging from migraines to dementia to weight gain. According to the National Sleep Foundation, adults aged 26-64 should get seven to nine hours of sleep and over the age of 65, seven to eight hours is recommended.
• Stay focused on the task at hand: As technology advances, research shows that people juggle more than ever and that this is leading to slipping into multitasking bad habits. Research consistently shows that multitasking isn’t as helpful as you might think. According to studies summarized by the American Psychological Association, shifting between tasks can cost you up to 40 percent of productive time. You may feel like you’re getting more done, but you are not. You’re just getting it done in a different way — and generally not the best way. In addition to actually being inefficient, or taking longer, people are less likely to get the best results, more likely to make mistakes, and creativity is actually impeded.
Bottom line, focusing attention on each task you do will make you more efficient. When you get a text or email and break what you are doing to respond to it, your brain cells (neurons) shut off from the original task and other brain cells are activated. Then you have to shut off those brain cells and reactivate the neurons being used for the original task, causing you to scramble a bit to return to where you were.
Remove temptation by putting aside your smartphones and if your mind starts wandering take a break with a walk or stretching.
• Take good care of yourself — schedule your health check-ups: While it is correct that healthcare providers treat you in your time of illness, they also are pivotal to preventative measures in maintaining optimal health. Regular physical exams and appropriate testing can help prevent potentially serious problems before they start or obtain an early diagnosis and allow for the onset of treatment before they spiral out of control. There is truth and great value to the old saying that “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
As you enjoy Labor Day and pay tribute to the rich legacy of dedication, endurance and commitment in the drive of our American work ethic and productivity, make sure you take time to toast to your work! On a personal level, your work is an essential part of your life (and your family, friends, community and nation). Don’t let the demands of work-life stand in the way of your health and happiness. Take stock, be vigilant about the balance — and if you are persistently overwhelmed, it may be time to seek help from your healthcare professional. Salud!
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
