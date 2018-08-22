Dear Franny the Shopaholic: Can you tell me where I can get Mexican oregano? I have looked all over. Also ancho black chili dried peppers. I need them for a recipe. — Donna K., Brick Township
Dear Donna: La Cosecha Supermarket on Main Street in Pleasantville has both. However, since Brick is about an hour away, try to find a Spanish grocery store in your area. I am sure they would have them.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: I thought I bought enough Banana Boat sunscreen for the whole summer when you had it in your column, but now I am running out. Any deals on any brand? — Miriam L.
Dear Miriam: This week, ShopRite has 33 percent off Australian Gold, Aveeno, Bull Frog, Coppertone, Kiss My Face, No Ad (probably the least expensive) and Ocean Potion. Rite Aid has Coopertone, Bain de Soleil, Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Neutrogena or Aveeno Suncare buy one get one free.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: Still looking for full-size sheet sets with four pillowcases. Macy’s no longer sells them. — Nancy, Atlantic City
Dear Nancy: J.C. Penney has a 6-piece deluxe full size sheet sets with four pillow cases in many solid colors. The set is 1,500 thread count Egyptian Quality Microfiber, regularly $89, on sale (Sunday) for $53.40. Check the deals and codes for this week. If you are really stuck, you can always buy the sets that are sold separately, but usually are more expensive.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: Since Mr. (Ed) Hitzel’s sad passing, I continue to purchase his delicious No Salt Everything spice, which I used on “everything.” Do you have any information on this product? — Patricia D.
Dear Patricia: Sorry, but I can not find it anywhere. I am sure if our readers see it, they will write in. However I did find an easy recipe to make it yourself, you could use a salt-free substitute for the sea salt. Another tip is go to M&S Produce on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, where all of those spices for $1 each. Here goes:
• 2 tablespoons sesame seeds
• 2 tablespoons poppy seeds
• 1 teaspoon coarse sea salt
• 2 teaspoons dried minced onion
• 2 teaspoons dried minced garlic
• 1 teaspoon fennel seed, crushed or whole (optional, but recommended)
• Keep in an airtight container.
Reader tips
Marge W. writes: I enjoyed your Aug. 8 column about pizzelle irons. My mom bought ours at an Italian shop in the old Pennsauken Mart. Vitoantonio brand, of course! By the way, 32 years later still going strong. Thank you for the fond memory.
Dear Marge: Would you like to sell it to me? By the way, I grew up in Maple Shade, which is the next town over from Pennsauken and the Mart. My friends and I would jokingly refer to it as the Pennsauken Mall. We would also duck away if we saw anyone we knew while we were in there. Thank you for the memories!
Steals of the week
Acme
• A 36-count pack of Maxwell House K-cups: $15.
• Signature Home copy paper, 500-count pack: $3.99.
• A 1-pound bag of baby carrots: $1.
• A 2-pound bag of 16- to 20-count extra jumbo raw shrimp: $13.76.
• Fresh Express coleslaw, spinach or iceberg garden salad: $1.
ShopRite
• Schick Intuition, Hydro Silk or Hydro 5 razors: $5.99. Save an additional $4 with the coupon from Sunday’s Press.
• Scotties facial tissues: $1.
• Lay’s Family Size potato chips: half price.
• Kodak 20-count AA or AAA batteries: $1.99.
• Whole pork shoulder picnic bone in roast: 99 cents per pound.
Tips
• Home Decor at Hobby Lobby is half price, along with photo, collage and wall frames.
• Jersey peaches are $2 for a 2-pound bag, and Jersey tomatoes are $2 for a 3-pound bag at M&S Produce.
• Fall Carter’s and Oshkosh for infants, toddlers and girls are half price at Boscov’s. Girl’s size 7 to 14 Uniform School polos are $6.99.
• Keebler or Nabisco cookies or crackers are buy one, get one free at CVS. (Why can’t they be half price?)
• Proctor Silex appliances are half price at Rite Aid.
• A seedless watermelon or 8-inch garden mums are $2.99 at Aldi. Large Hass avocados are 50 cents.
• Nescafe Classico 7-ounce instant coffee is $5.49 at Walgreens.
• Fresh chicken drumsticks or thighs are 79 cents per pound for the family pack at Save-A-Lot.
• Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is offering 25 percent off all fishing products and 40 percent off all ceramic pottery.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
