Question: I have a tin Milton Berle wind-up “Whirley With Berley” toy car I received as a gift in the 1950s. It is 6 inches long, 7 inches high and marked with “MAR” in a circle that has a large “X” through the center. When wound up, it goes back and forth with crazy action and works perfectly. I wonder if items associated with Milton Berle are of interest to collectors. — M.V., Wildwood Crest
Answer: Born in New York, Mendle Berlinger (1908-2002) later known as Milton Berle, was an American comedian and actor. He began his career as an entertainer in Atlantic City at 5 years old in the “Floradora” musical show. Later performing at night clubs, in Broadway theaters, on radio, in films and especially on TV for 30 years, “Uncle Miltie,” also known as “Mr. Television,” was a longtime subject of merchandise marketing throughout his career.
The maker of your Berley “Crazy Car” was Louis Marx & Company of New York City. Celebrated for many years as “The Toy King,” Marx (1894-1982) founded the firm in 1919. Sold twice before it closed permanently in 2016, Marx made lithographed, tin plate, plaster and wood toys, playsets, toy soldiers, trains and games associated with hobbies.
Your toy will appeal to folks who collect Marx toys as well as those who search for old items associated with Milton Berle. Recent prices for the Berley “Crazy Car” ranged from $80 to the $508 paid for a like-new example complete with its perfect original box.
Question: I recently bought six pressed glass Liberty Bell pattern wine goblets at a yard sale. Allegedly purchased at the 1876 Centennial Exposition held in Philadelphia, all are 6¼ inches tall and embossed “Declaration of Independence 100 Years Ago 1776-1876.” Since buying the goblets, I heard that in the 1970s, a Michigan company reproduced Liberty Bell pattern goblets as well as Liberty Bell bread platters. How can I tell if my goblets are genuine antiques or if they are reproductions? — L.C., Delran
Answer: Throughout the 1876 centennial year, companies that made pressed glass produced thousands of novelty and tableware items featuring the centennial theme. During the Exposition, Adams & Co. in Pittsburgh built a working glass factory on the Exposition grounds where they made Liberty Bell pattern souvenirs known as Centennial Ware.
In 1974, the American Historical Replica Co. in Grand Rapids, Michigan, began reproduction of the original pressed glass Liberty Bell pattern goblets and bread platters.
The information you provided about your goblets ensures they are originals made by Adams & Co. at their on-site Philadelphia factory. Reproduction goblets, shorter than Adams originals and offered in two different sizes, are embossed “Declaration of Independence 200 years ago 1776-1976.” Additionally, all reproduced items are embossed “A.H.R.C. Grand Rapids, MI.”
Currently, most A.H.R.C. reproduced goblets can be purchased for $5 or less each while some centennial originals in very good to excellent condition bring $15 to $40 apiece.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
