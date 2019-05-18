Question: Part of my planned spring cleaning is a yard sale where I will dispose of many family items inherited over the years. I am curious about a 1991 Collector’s Edition Franklin Mint Monopoly Game that is complete, in perfect condition and appears to have never been used. Can you give me some information about the game’s background and present worth? — P.G., Voorhees
Answer: Created in America during 1903 by Lizzie Magie, the game was originally intended to be used as an educational tool.
Patented in 1904 as “The Landlord’s Game,” self-published in 1906 and patented again in 1923, the game’s copyright was purchased by Parker Brothers in 1934.
The following year, several changes were made to Monopoly, including the introduction of Atlantic City streets as locations on the game’s playing board. When sales commenced in 1935, the overhauled game consisted of 40 spaces, 28 properties, 22 streets, four railroads and two utilities.
In 1991, when Hasbro acquired Parker Brothers and Monopoly, the company joined the Franklin Mint to issue the Collector’s Edition. Today’s collectors search for complete Collector’s Edition sets, all with original houses, hotels, dice, deed cards, crisp bills and original playing tokens as well as game rules and history.
Although asking prices for some unused 1991 Collector’s Edition Monopoly games are as high as $1,500 to $2,000, many sell for $300 to $500.
Question: While attending a local estate sale last year, I paid $20 for a very pretty 7-inch-high, blue glass vase decorated with a white relief bird design. The vase is marked Galle and “TIP.” The seller mentioned Galle was a famous glassmaker. I have not been able to locate information about Galle and “TIP” and hope you can help. — R.Y., Mantua
Answer: Emile Galle (1846-1904) was a French glassmaker and designer who studied glassmaking and art in Paris, Germany and London.
In 1874, Galle and his father began art glass production in France that included cameo glass vases, lamps and tableware. From the early 1890s, the factory’s specialty was the creation of engraved, layered, etched and carved relief designs.
The TIP mark on the vase indicates it is one of the 1990s Galle reproductions made in China, Taiwan and Romania, then exported to the United States. TIP, a Romanian word meaning “type,” warned buyers that a piece was not a genuine Galle but “in the style” of Galle. Many TIP reproductions appear at online auctions.
Highly collected, authentic Galle glass items often command $4,500 to $7,000, sometimes more, while a reproduction offered as “After Galle” recently sold for $170.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
