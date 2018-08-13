This past weekend was stormy enough to spoil New Jersey’s views of the great Perseid meteor shower — and of Mars. The summer of 2018 has often been cloudy and therefore frustrating for those of us who want to see Mars at its closest in 15 years.
What consolation do I have to offer? Well, today I’m going to tell you about fine views of the moon pairing with bright planets and bright stars on every evening for the next 11 days. One — or more — of those 11 evenings ought to be clear.
Also today I will give a brief look-ahead to astronomical wonders of summer’s final weeks (weeks that are certainly more likely to have clear skies).
Moon on the march
Your fist at arm’s length is about 10 degrees wide. These next few weeks there is a bright planet or bright star at intervals of a little more than two fist-widths all the way across the southern sky. Let’s follow the moon’s tour along this “bridge of bright objects” for the next 11 nights. A good time to go out each night would be starting at 9 p.m. (or a bit earlier) and onward for however long you want in the evening as the last traces of twilight fade out.
Tuesday night, low in the west, a thin crescent moon hangs not far above the most brilliant of all planets — Venus. Many people have mentioned to me how much they enjoyed last month’s side-by-side pairing of Venus and the moon — both so bright that they shined through thin clouds in a way that made them all the more beautiful. By the way: if you have a telescope — even a small one — check out Venus as soon after sunset as you can find it on any day these next few weeks. Telescopes show Venus appearing almost exactly half lit — like a dazzling little half-moon — this month. Venus reaches the position called “greatest elongation from the sun” this Friday.
Wednesday night, a thicker lunar crescent is above the bright star called Spica. Then the moon moves on to Jupiter. The moon is well right of that planet Thursday night and somewhat upper left of it on Friday night. Binoculars can show you a little double star just below Jupiter this week. In fair-sized amateur telescopes Jupiter is looking “historically strange” this summer — the Great Red Spot (Jupiter’s storm much larger than planet Earth!) is appearing the most colorful it has in our lifetimes and now the equatorial zone near it has gone bizarrely dusky.
This coming Saturday and Sunday the moon becomes half-lit as it shines well above the orange-gold and bright heart star of Scorpius the Scorpion — the star Antares. Then next Monday check out the fattening moon not far to the upper right of Saturn’s bright point of light — which in telescopes of course appears as a butterscotch-colored globe with breathtaking rings. The moon is well left of Saturn next Tuesday night.
Last but not least are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week — the nights the big, bright moon is passing the fire-colored beacon that is the planet Mars.
Clearer skies for N.J., Mars
For two months now, Mars has been experiencing a planet-wide dust storm that has veiled our view of its polar ice-cap and intricate dark surface features. Fortunately the dust is finally starting to settle out of the Martian atmosphere and by mid-September — when most of the U.S. often has its fewest clouds — we should get excellent views of Mars at free local public observing events I’ll be telling you about. Even by then, Mars will still be as big in telescopes as it has been in more than a dozen years.
In September, clearing New Jersey skies should also give us views of Venus growing to its amazing brightest and moving close past the star Spica to get moderately close to brilliant Jupiter. And two weeks from today I also hope to tell you about the fabulous stars and Milky Way of summer’s end.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at fschaaf@aol.com.
