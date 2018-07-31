Our topics today are two of the most exciting astronomical sights of this or any year. One sight is Mars at the closest, brightest and biggest it has been in 15 years. The other (on the perfect moonlight-free weekend of Aug. 11-12) is the marvelous and powerful Perseid meteor shower. And for both sights there are special free local shows I will tell you about.
MARS AT ITS CLOSEST, BIGGEST, BRIGHTEST
If you’re reading this column Tuesday morning you can thrill to the fact that right now (well, around 4 a.m. to be exact) Mars is at the closest it has been to Earth since 2003 — and the closest it will be until 2035. The distance from surface to surface of the two planets is now 35.7 million miles — many millions of miles closer than Mars has come for 15 years.
But does this mean sightings of Mars are now immediately going to get noticeably worse? Absolutely not. Mars will look essentially the same Tuesday night — and there is a special rain-or-shine Mars show at Rowan University in Glassboro from 8 to 11 p.m. See rowan.edu/planetarium for details.
Mars will look as bright in the sky for a number of days and almost as big in telescopes for weeks. In fact, for sharper telescopic views of the many Martian surface features we’re still waiting for the atmosphere of Mars to clear from the amazing planetwide dust-storm that kicked off there about two months ago. The dust actually brightens the naked-eye sight of Mars a little. So this week is the best time to see Mars at its peak brightness. Mars is low in the southeast from 9 to 11 p.m. but you’ll easily recognize it by its orange-gold hue. If you catch Mars soon, you’ll be seeing by far the brightest fire-colored light in the sky visible in our lives.
A FREE SKYWATCH FOR PERSEIDs
The weekend of Aug. 11-12 brings us the peak of what is often the strongest meteor shower of the year, the Perseids. Even from a sizable city and its light pollution, you might see 10 or more Perseids per hour in the hours between midnight and dawn (about 4:30 a.m.) on Aug. 12 or Aug. 13. But from a site many miles from lights, the peak numbers of Perseids on a really clear night can reach 50 or 60 or even more per hour. A great opportunity to see those maximum numbers — and Mars with a clearer view through its atmosphere in some of New Jersey’s best telescopes — is at the Skywatch of the South Jersey Astronomy Club at Belleplain State Forest on Aug. 12.
If skies are too cloudy, the Skywatch would be canceled. For the weather call and for directions and other detailed information, go to sjac.us. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. But you might consider coming a little later, about 8:30 p.m. if you want a look at Venus (which is getting low by then) or about 9:15 p.m. if you want to see an almost fully dark sky with thousands of stars, Mars getting a bit higher with its most prominent feature pointed at us, and a possible (not certain) extra burst of meteors from a former pass of the parent comet of the Perseids.
Actually, wherever you are on the weekend of the Perseid peak, you will have to wait until quite late at night to see close to the maximum meteor numbers. At 9 or 10 p.m. you may see a few Perseids with very long paths, called “earthgrazers.” But not until closer to midnight does the constellation Perseus — which all the Perseids seem to shoot away from — get high enough in the northeast for the Perseid numbers to get impressive. And the best numbers are even later in the night, all the way until 3 or 4 a.m.
I hope to see you at the Skywatch — and maybe the Martian ice-cap with the liquid lake under it or a moon-bright Perseid “fireball.”
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at: fschaaf@aol.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.