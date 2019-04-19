Question: When we moved to our present home last November, we noticed the prior owners left a lot of old metal signs advertising soft drinks hanging on the garage walls. One of the signs, 25 inches high and 9 3/4 inches wide, shows the waist-up image of a man who looks like a sales clerk. He is holding a bottle marked "Moxie." "Drink Moxie" and "Take Home a Case Tonight — Good at any temperature" is printed below. A 10-inch-high working thermometer is near his hand. We would like information abut Moxie and wonder if you think our sign is a collectible. — C.J., Blackwood
Answer: Your sign is an advertisement for Moxie, a carbonated beverage that was one of the first American soft drinks.
Created in 1876 by homeopathic physician, Civil War veteran and businessman Dr. Augustin Thompson (1835-1903), Moxie was produced by Thompson at his Moxie Beverage Company located in Bedford, New Hampshire. Moxie originated as a patent medicine that contained gentian root extract believed to calm nerves
Later, when soda water was added to the bittersweet product, its name was changed to Beverage Moxie Nerve Food. Trademarked in 1885, Moxie was sold as a bottled soft drink and a soda fountain syrup.
Advertised extensively in print and sometimes with associated premiums like your sign's thermometer, Moxie soon became a favorite drink of celebrities, including sports stars, famous authors and former U.S. president Calvin Coolidge. It eventually was so well known that "moxie" is now a word meaning courage, daring, determination and spirit.
Originally sold in 1966, the Moxie brand was purchased by Coca-Cola last year.
This year, a hanging metal circa 1920s-30s Moxie advertising sign like yours in very good condition with a working thermometer brought $195.
Question: Several years ago, a late friend who frequented yard and garage sales gave me part of a hatpin collection she purchased during the 1970s and '80s. I am very interested in a gold one she called her "Gibson Girl." It is a two-inch-high profile of a lovely woman whose hair is piled high on her head. Some long, loose strands fall next to her neck and end in a large curl. The curl rests on a strong steel pin that can be attached to a hat. Although the profile is marked "J F," my friend was told it's a product of artist Charles Dana Gibson. Anything you can add will be appreciated. — W.D., Villas
Answer: Made by the J. Floersheim Co., a Chicago manufacturer and importer of novelties, your friend's gift, known as "The Eternal Question" hatpin, was copied from an illustration by artist Charles Dana Gibson (1867-1944). An American graphic artist, Gibson was the famous creator of the Gibson Girl, a remarkable representation of the attractive, independent late 19th- and 20th-century women he introduced in the 1890s.
A popular illustrator for American magazines and other nationwide publications, Gibson merchandised much of his Gibson Girl art as postcards, calendars, prints, fashions, items for the home and jewelry like your unique hatpin that resembles a question mark.
Gibson's model for his 1903 "Woman's Eternal Question" portrait in profile used for the "Eternal Question" hatpin design was Florence Evelyn Nesbit (1884-1967). Also an actress and chorus girl later known as "The Girl on the Red Velvet Swing" she once lived in Northfield.
Your circa 1890 gilt-over-copper hat pin is considered a rare example of Gibson Girl era jewelry. Prices paid the last two years for several in excellent condition ranged from $110 to $145 each.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
