In this spring of pandemic crisis and isolation, what should we do? Keep looking up. When you do look up, literally, in the outdoors (or even just out a window) you’ll see all kinds of wonders — including those of the night sky.
REASONS TO KEEP LOOKING UP
We have an especially wide selection of wonders in the night sky these next two weeks. Let’s just mention the basics about them first, before giving more details.
• Starting tonight, we have a chance to catch one of the year’s better meteor showers.
• Every night these next few weeks, Venus, the brightest planet, is at its most brilliant in the west for several hours after sunset, but preparing to make a precipitous fade and fall from the evening sky in the final weeks of May.
The best nights for seeing Venus will be when the crescent Moon is joining it—this coming Saturday and Sunday.
• Every night these next few weeks, we can check out the brightest red star, Betelgeuse, which was at its dimmest on record in late February but has more than tripled in brightness since then — and may still be brightening.
• If you’re willing to peek out well before dawn, you can see the parade of three bright planets — Jupiter, Saturn and especially the rapidly brightening Mars. Furthermore, this Sunday we can catch the amazing sight of the International Space Station passing near all three planets.
TONIGHT’S LYRID METEOR SHOWER
As I write these words, it looks like Tuesday night will be clear. In the late evening, the bright star Vega, located in the constellation Lyra, is ascending in the northeast — and the “shooting stars” of the Lyrid meteor shower will be zooming away from that region of the sky. In the hours after midnight, the Lyrid meteors will be streaking away from the zenith (the overhead point in the sky) and will occur in greater numbers. What are the maximum numbers? Maybe even far from city lights, you might see no more than about 10 Lyrid meteors per hour. But this could be one of the special years for the Lyrids, one of those years when huge numbers occur. The Lyrids are caused by space dust and rock burning up at more than 100,000 mph high in Earth’s atmosphere. All of these Lyrids are old debris from Comet Thatcher, which passed Earth long ago. In fact, the annual Lyrid shower has been recorded as far back as 687 BC.
BRILLIANT VENUS, JOINED BY THE MOON
Venus burns at its peak brightness these next few weeks. It looks like a mighty lantern in the west after nightfall. See how soon after sunset you can find it and eventually trace it back to well before sunset — Venus really can be seen in broad daylight with the unaided eye on a clear day. But the big attractions now are the nights that the moon poses with Venus. The second-best of these will be Saturday, when the lunar crescent will be well to the lower left of Venus but with the bright star Aldebaran quite close to the left of the moon. The best night for the moon and Venus — the day they are relatively close together — will be Sunday.
CHECK OUT BETELGEUSE
As soon as the sky gets fairly dark each night, look in the west for the now-brightening red giant star Betelgeuse well to the left of Venus — and well to the left of Betelgeuse will be the brightest of all stars, Sirius.
THREE PLANETS AND THE SPACE STATION
You have to go out extremely early — about 5 or 5:15 a.m. — these next few weeks to catch the line of Jupiter, Saturn and Mars fairly low in the southeast sky. Jupiter, brightest of the three, is first in line, working right to left. Next, only half the width of your fist at arm’s length to the left of Jupiter, is Saturn. Then, much farther left, is orange-gold Mars. But even earlier, at 4:44 to 4:45 a.m. this Sunday, observers in South Jersey should be able to see the bright International Space Station pass amazingly near those planets.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.