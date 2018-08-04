Question: Among a number of old, round watches I inherited is a working stem-wound one with an 800 silver mark. It has a white dial, gold hands and a silver and black striped face case. The watch is 1 7/8 inches in diameter and “International Watch Co. Made in Switzerland” is engraved on its silver back. A jeweler once told my father that it is a “Niello” pocket watch but he never mentioned what Niello means. I hope you can solve the problem and provide the value, if any, of the watch. — E.H., Longport
Answer: The circa-1930s watch was made by the International Watch Co., a Swiss luxury watch manufacturer founded in 1868 by American engineer and watchmaker Florentine Ariosto Jones (1841-1916).
Famous for their exceptional accuracy and longevity, his watches are worn and collected.
Niello, a mixture of silver, sulfur, copper and lead, is used as a decorative inlay material on metal, especially silver. Since the Bronze Age, it has been applied to sword hilts, chalices, plates, heraldic items and jewelry.
Your watch’s silver and black striped decoration was produced by etching alternating stripes on the silver case, then filling in the etched stripes with the black niello mixture. After the niello hardened, the case was buffed and polished.
Niello jewelry, popular in America during the 20th century, commands various prices based on the piece. This year, an International Watch Co. sterling Art Deco-style pocket watch very similar to yours sold for $290.
Question: Years ago, a gentleman I was dating gave me an unusual black enamel compact his mother had received as a gift during the 1930s. It is 3 ¼ inches in diameter and shaped like a rotary telephone dial with a mirror and face powder screen inside. Marked on the compact is “Made by Bollack & Cie Co. Paris” and “Made in France” is on the mirror.
Lately, I noticed a similar compact captioned “1950’s Dali-Schiaparelli” listed for sale and would appreciate anything you can tell me about mine. — E.S., Galloway Township
Answer: Your compact is one of many produced during the mid-1930s as a result of the close friendship enjoyed by Spanish Surrealist painter Salvador Dali (1904-1989) and famed Parisian fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli (1890-1973).
In 1930, Dali created his avant-garde perception of what was at that time an ordinary rotary telephone dial and the art was well received.
Several years later, Schiaparelli asked Dali if she could use that art as the basis of a design for a compact she hoped to add to her line of fashion accessories. He agreed and the Schiaparelli compacts, released in 1935, were an immediate success. This led the two friends to collaborate on a number of fashion projects during ensuing years, including a 1950s resurrection of the original Dali-Schiaparelli telephone compact.
Although prices paid for the 1950s compacts are somewhat minimal, 1930s examples command higher sums, especially when they are in excellent condition. Recently, one of the original compacts sold for $150.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresbyalyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
