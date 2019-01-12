Question: I am writing to inquire about a large “You Can Fly” Disney Peter Pan snow globe numbered “1374” given to my son during the 1960’s when he was born. Kept in its original box, it was rarely played with, and since my son has no interest in it now, I would like to sell it as a collectible, if possible. The battery-operated piece features Peter Pan, Wendy, Tinker Bell and other characters on Captain Hook’s pirate ship inside a lighted crystal snow globe. Snowflakes spin around them as “You Can Fly” is played. The snow globe is 10 inches high, 8½ inches wide, 11 inches long and in perfect working condition. Is there a market for Disney musical snow globes and, if so, what are they selling for? D.S., Stone Harbor.
Answer: Your “You Can Fly” musical snow globe, originally a Disney store product introduced in 1968, is now retired. It is a favorite of collectors who enjoy watching the Peter Pan tale come to life as Peter, Hook and other favorite characters interact within the orb’s illuminated swirling glitter.
Lately, prices paid for “You Can Fly” globes with perfect working lights, music, snow blower and Peter Pan rotating around the globe, have ranged from $115 to $174 for examples without boxes. A globe complete in an unopened box recently brought $277.
Question: Last year, I bought several small pieces of old oak furniture at a church’s rummage sale. One item is a small cabinet listed on my receipt as a “Cellarette,” a word the sales people could not define. However, “Possibly Stickley” is handwritten on the furniture’s tag. Can you solve this mystery for me? G.M., Stone Harbor
Answer: Locked cellarettes, also spelled cellarets, are small wooden, freestanding cabinets originally used in Europe during the 1400s and later in Colonial America to keep bottles of wine and whisky safe from theft in taverns, pubs and mansions.
From the late 1700s through the 20th century, cellarettes often were equipped with fine crystal decanters, drinking goblets and pitchers.
Originally handcrafted from plain, solid oak, the cabinets later were also fashioned from fine mahogany, walnut and rosewood. Enhanced with ornate hinged doors or tops, they soon were considered fine dining room furniture.
“Possibly Stickley” refers to cabinetmaker Gustav Stickley (1858-1942), who with his brother established Stickley Brothers & Co. in 1883, and later the Gustav Stickley Co. at Eastwood, New York, during the 1890s.
Originator of Craftsman Houses and Craftsman Furniture, Stickley published and edited “The Craftsman” monthly magazine featuring Arts & Crafts and Mission furniture, interiors and architecture.
From 1900 to 1920, Stickley and his brother made fashionable wooden Mission-style desks, chairs, bookcases, cabinets, tables, beds, dressers and high chairs. Although the sturdy Mission pieces eventually fell out of style, renewed interest in the furniture caused a wave of appreciation for the designs during the 1980s. Soon, thousands of folks were collecting and furnishing their homes with original “Stickley.”
Even though home decor fashion has changed a number of times since then, a celarette like the one you mention sold for $85 not long ago.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresbyalyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
