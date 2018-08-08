Dear Franny the Shopaholic: I know that Christmas will be approaching very soon. I am looking for a pizzelle maker that has deep groves. I don’t want to spend a fortune on one. Could you please tell me if you see any bargains? — Jo Ann S.
Dear Jo Ann: I have spent small fortunes on used pizzelle makers over the years. I was told the best pizzelle maker was a Vitoantonio. However, the story I heard was that the factory where it was made in the Italian area of Cleveland, Ohio, burned to the ground. You can only buy them now used on eBay.com.
I have bought five so far, ranging in price from one I just found writing this column, for $69 (my best price!), to $140 — all used pizzelle makers in good shape. They are so much more on eBay.com at Christmastime. However, they give up the ghost after a few years because I think the wiring goes. My husband has fixed a few to stretch out their lives.
If you saw the one I have now, you would laugh. It has a broken leg that my husband replaced with a block of wood. It doesn’t even lay flat. But it still works. I have researched a few websites, all with Palmer Classic Pizzelle Iron at the top of the list. The best deal I can find is on Amazon.com: $69.60 for the original Palmer Classic two-cookie iron and $69.84 for the three (smaller size) cookie iron — both with free shipping if you have Prime, or have a friend who does.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: Any sales on outdoor cushions for chairs? Color doesn’t matter. — Dennis K.
Dear Dennis: The entire stock of outdoor cushions at Boscov’s is 50 percent to 70 percent off. Try Christmas Tree Shops, too, which always has good deals on cushions.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: For my summer camp kids, I need a lot of “slime.” I was told you can find good deals. — Tracy M.
Dear Tracy: This week at A.C. Moore, a 24-ounce Slime Tub is $4.99. Save an additional 20 percent off your purchase Friday or Saturday with the coupon in their circular in Sunday’s Press. Also, you can make your own slime with Borax, glue and food coloring. I emailed you the recipe.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: Are there any sales on clear, under-the-bed storage containers? — Crystal L., Seaville
Dear Crystal: Get a Sterlite 60-quart clearview underbed bin with wheels for $12.99 at Target.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Two-pound bag of Extra Jumbo shrimp, 16- to 20-count: $13.76.
• Tastykake family pack snack cakes: $2.
• Gatorade 32-ounce bottle: 88 cents.
• All light bulbs: 20 percent off.
• Arnold Country white or whole wheat bread: half price.
ShopRite
• Local corn on the cob: Three ears for $1.
• Entenmann’s baked goods: Half price.
• Olly vitamins: $11.99. Save $3 with the coupon from Sunday’s Press.
• Heinz 14-ounce yellow or spicy brown mustard: 99 cents.
• Good Cook metal bakeware or red ceramic: half price.
Tips
• Fresh Atlantic salmon fillets are $7.99 per pound at JR’s Fresh Market. Chock Full O’Nuts coffee is two for $5. Limit two offers.
• Boneless rib eye steaks are $4.99 per pound at Save-A-Lot.
• Blueberries are $1.19 a pint at Aldi. Family pack boneless chicken breasts are $1.69 per pound.
• Cat & Jack girls and boys jeans are $8 at Target. Graphic tees are $5, along with girls leggings.
• A pound of Wonderful pistachios is $5.99 at Walgreens.
• Get a Hurricane Spin Scrubber half price at Boscov’s for $19.99.
• Dunkin’ Donuts 11- to 12-ounce coffee or a 10 pack of Kcups are $5.99 at CVS.
• Buy Maxwell House 30.6-ounce Wake Up Roast for $5.50 and get a Clover Valley 10-ounce nondairy creamer for free at Dollar General.
• Two heads of iceberg lettuce are $1.50 at Produce Junction. Two pounds of cherries are $3.50.
• KISS Salon Dip Color powder for nails is $3.99 at Rite Aid.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.