These first few weeks of May bring us thrilling and rare sights. At dusk, the great May sight is Venus, the brightest planet, making a spectacular fall from its highest display in 8 years. In the hours before dawn, Jupiter and Saturn converge to their closest pairing in 20 years and have the moon pass near them and Mars.
THE GREAT FALL OF VENUS
This past month, Venus was located almost halfway up the sky at sunsets and was itself setting about 4 full hours after the sun. The mighty “Evening Star” (a name for Venus in poetry and legend) also passed right through the southern fringe of the lovely Pleiades star cluster a month ago. But all grand things must eventually come to an end. Venus sets over 3 hours after the sun tonight and less than 2 hours two weeks from now. But by the end of the month Venus is setting only 20 minutes after the sun and so is lost from view very low in bright twilight. The planet also fades from near its maximum brightness now down to very noticeably fainter by month’s end.
Although it seems disappointing that the spectacular Venus will be lost to sight soon, the good news is that the fall of Venus offers some special sights of its own. Venus shows a crescent phase now in telescopes and in steadily-held binoculars, due to its coming around the near side of its orbit and moving closer to our line of sight with the sun. The phase gets thinner and thinner (as we get more and more of the night side of Venus pointed towards us) but the length or tallness of the crescent Venus now gets greater because Venus is getting closer and closer to us. Can we actually see the crescent shape of Venus with the naked eye these next few weeks? If you have very sharp vision, yes. If you have normal vision, you can try the special trick of centering a 1-mm- or 2-mm-wide hole in cardboard in front of the center of one of your eyes. This reduces the rays of Venus so you have a shot at seeing the planet as a tiny crescent. If you try this, do so maybe 45 minutes to an hour after sunset these next two weeks, in order to get a steadier image of Venus higher above the horizon.
An easier sight involving Venus for the next week or so is the star Beta Tauri — the star that marks the tip of the northern horn of Taurus the Bull. The star will be located very close to the upper right of Venus — and be visible to the unaided eye as long as the sky is dark enough and clear enough.
JUPITER AND SATURN FORM THEIR CLOSEST PAIRING IN 20 YEARS
Jupiter and Saturn now rise about 1 a.m. But to see them best you should be looking at more like 4 or 4:30 a.m. The two are only about 5° apart now — about half the width of your fist at arm’s length. That’s about the field-of-view of an average pair of binoculars. Jupiter is the brighter by far of the two, though Saturn is pretty bright. After May, the gap between these two giant worlds will start to increase for several months. But in the autumn the two converge and in December the two come incredibly close together — the closest visible in hundreds of years.
NICE MOON-PASSES OF JUPITER, SATURN AND MARS
After Wednesday night’s full moon, the lunar rise-time gets later and later. Next Tuesday, May 12, before sunrise, preferably between 2 and 4:30 a.m., the still-wide moon appears very close to the lower right of Jupiter and makes an attractive long right triangle with Jupiter and Saturn. Before dawn on Friday, May 15, the moon has moved on and floats not too far to the lower left of Mars. Mars keeps brightening noticeably, now outshining Saturn by a little bit. And a good telescope may now show a bit of the Martian south polar ice cap.
