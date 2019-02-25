Forty years ago today I stood in the little village of Lundar in Manitoba, Canada, and witnessed, for the second time in my life, the staggering beauty of a total eclipse of the sun. On Thursday of next week, I’ll be celebrating the anniversary of my first total eclipse of the sun, which I experienced in the small Delmarva town of Wachapreague on March 7, 1970. And this coming weekend marks the 43rd anniversary of this column’s first appearance in The Press.
There’s no need, however, for any of us skygazers to only reminisce during these next two weeks. We can attend the South Jersey Astronomy Club’s (SJAC’s) first free public “Skywatch” of 2019 at Belleplain State Forest on Friday, March 8.
At that event we will be observing sights like a crescent moon, Mars, the Great Orion Nebula, the Whirlpool Galaxy and much more — all through some of the biggest and best telescopes in the state.
We can also these next two weeks — from anywhere we want — follow the moon’s journey past four bright planets, including three close moon-planet pairings. Yet another sight — best visible these next few nights — is the fifth bright planet in one of its best showings of the year.
Let’s discuss the upcoming sky-sights in chronological order.
Tuesday night: Mercury at ‘greatest elongation’
The most elusive of all bright planets — because it is closest to the sun and fastest — is Mercury. Only for a few weeks each year is Mercury easily visible about an hour after sunset or an hour before sunrise. This is one such week and in this case Mercury can be glimpsed, as a fairly bright point of light, after sunset. Tuesday night is when Mercury appears at its greatest angle from the sun — “greatest elongation.” But for several more days you can glimpse it, quite low in the due west around 6:30 to 7 p.m.
Wednesday morning: The moon very near Jupiter
The almost half-lit moon and bright Jupiter rise near each other around 2 a.m. and hang together in the south-southeast around 5:30 to 6 a.m.
Friday before dawn: The moon very near Saturn
The moon is thinner this day and Saturn, much dimmer than Jupiter, is only easily visible in morning twilight until about 5:30 to 5:45 a.m. But of course if you have a telescope this is a good opportunity to find Saturn near the moon and get a wonderful view of Saturn’s glorious rings.
Saturday before dawn: The moon near Venus
The moon is even slimmer and lower this morning. It won’t even rise until 5:25 a.m. But it is accompanied this morning, quite closely, by the blazing planet Venus.
March 7 after sunset: A very slender silver moon
The moon is not close to record-breakingly thin this night, but it is only about 31 hours past the invisible New Moon phase. Best time to look is about 6:30 to 6:40 a.m. extremely low near the west horizon.
March 8: SJAC public skywatch
As mentioned above, this evening the South Jersey Astronomy Club is holding one of its free observing sessions for the public on Friday, March 8. Starting time is around 7:30 p.m. For directions or on that afternoon a decision about the weather, you should go to www.sjac.us. If skies are cloudy, the backup is the next day.
March 10: Daylight Savings Time starts
We change to Daylight Saving Time (supposedly at 2 a.m.) by setting clocks one hour forward on Sunday, March 10.
The biggest effect of this for astronomers is making nightfall later by clock time — they have a longer wait.
March 11: Moon near Mars
The moon is a waxing (growing) crescent this night and shines not far to the left of the now fairly dim planet Mars.
More on the lunar eclipse
One expert calculator found that after the end of the lunar eclipse on Jan. 21, the full moon shined the brightest it will until late in the 21st century.
And at the end of the total eclipse the moon formed a wonderful straight line with the two bright stars of Gemini the Twins.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer.
