Question: Last year, I paid $2 for a tall, round old cobalt blue glass bottle while shopping at a local thrift store. It is 8 3/4 inches high, 3 inches in diameter and covered with thick, diamond-shape raised decoration. The bottle has a fancy glass and cork stopper marked “Poison” and there are remnants of a paper label indicating its contents were sold by a pharmacy. I would like information about the bottle and wonder if it would be of interest to a collector. — L.F., Ocean City
Answer: Your mold-blown poison bottle with embossed decoration and “Poison” stopper is one of thousands manufactured by American glassmakers during the 1800s and early 1900s. The raised decoration and stopper identified it as filled with a medicine, cleaning compound, insect or vermin killer containing poisonous substances such as arsenic, carbolic acid, strychnine and others.
America’s first poison bottle like yours was patented by Joseph Harrison in 1871. Later, poison bottles bore marks such as a death’s head, skull and crossbones or a femur bone design by Edward Cone of Newark, New Jersey.
The poison bottle’s rough, raised decoration could easily be felt by an illiterate, someone with poor vision or a person searching at night for medicine who was hindered by the poor lighting available at that time.
Collecting old glass bottles, all types, shapes and sizes, has been a popular hobby for many years. Serious collectors consider style, appearance, age, color, shape, size, use, maker, historical value and especially condition important factors when purchasing a piece. Clear bottles and common colors such as light aqua sell for much less than popular cobalt or rare amber and black. Examples with historical value also command high dollars.
This year, several cobalt poison bottles like yours sold for $20 to $132. They were in very good to excellent condition.
Question: What can you tell me about a white china child’s Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dish and mug set my late mother-in-law owned. The dish is 9 inches in diameter and the mug is 3 inches high. Each is decorated with a colored picture of Ann and Andy riding on a printed fabric horse’s back and each is marked “Raggedy Ann and Andy Ware by Crooksville” “Copyright by Johnny Gruelle Co.” — M.M., Absecon
Answer: Your Raggedy Ann and Andy child’s feeding dish set, featuring the popular pair riding their famous Camel with the Wrinkled Knees pal, was made by the Crooksville China Co. of Crooksville, Ohio. Introduced in 1941, the dishes were also offered with a cereal bowl as a three-piece set. Crooksville made semi-porcelain, decal decorated tableware and kitchen items from 1902 to 1959.
Johnny Gruelle (1880-1938) was an American commercial artist who in 1915 created the beloved Raggedy Ann characters that appeared for many years in a series of books he wrote for young children.
Initially published by P.F. Volland Co. in 1918, the popular tales eventually generated related merchandise that included comic boos, games, tableware, bedding, sewing kits, clothing, holiday items and thousands of Gorgene Averill dolls, produced from the 1930s until 1963.
Recent prices paid for Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dish and mug sets ranged from $35 to $85, based on condition.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresbyalyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
