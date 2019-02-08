Question: My eight-piece, silver-plated cocktail set was won by my great-grandfather at a golf tournament he played in at his country club during the 1930s. Its 12 1/2-inch-high golf bag-shape martini pitcher and six matching cups rest on a large, rectangular tray. A silver golf ball handle is at each end of the tray, and one tops the pitcher’s lid. The tray’s underside is marked “Derby S.P. Co. International S.P. Co.” Is it possible for you to provide information about this set and its value? — L.O., Galloway Twp
Answer: Created by designer George H. Berry, your novel, detailed cocktail service was made during a period in America’s history when golf was becoming a favorite sport and pastime just as the end of Prohibition was celebrated.
The set was produced by Derby Silver Co. founded in 1872 in Derby, Connecticut. Although Derby became a division of International Silver Co. in 1898, the firm continued to use its own brand name until its original plant closed.
International Silver Co. represented a merged group of important existing silver makers who created silver hollowware, flatware, clocks, tea sets, baskets and candlesticks famed in the United States and abroad. Many of its unique products are found in museum collections today.
During the past decade, interest and prices of old silver-plated items have dropped dramatically. In 2009, a novelty golf-themed cocktail set like yours sold for $16,250. Since then, prices paid for several sets tumbled to $5,250, $2,045 and $1,208, considered bargain outlay by some folks who collect fine, unusual golf items.
Question: I have old cookbooks handed down from mothers to daughters in our family through several generations. One is a 6 1/4-inch wide, 4 1/2-inch high, 18-page Jell-O paperback that has color illustrated front and back covers and pages. The front cover shows a royal crowned Medieval couple sitting at a long table. She is at one end, he is at the other, and a man in the middle is holding a plate of molded pink Jell-O. Printed on a banner that hangs from the table is “The King and Queen might eat hereof and Noblemen Besides.” I am curious about Jell-O, the book’s age, artwork and if such a small, old cookbook has any value. — P.G., Maple Shade
Answer: A fruit-flavored, gelatin based dessert was patented in 1845 by industrialist, inventor and engineer Peter Cooper. Minimally advertised and purchased for 40 years, its patent eventually was sold to home remedy maker, P.B. Wait in 1885. Wait’s wife named the product Jell-O.
During 1897, Wait sold the patent to his neighbor, well-known promoter and advertiser Frank Woodward, for $450, and by 1902, American cooks had replaced cake and pie desserts with easy-to-make-and-serve Jell-O. Although Jell-O was originally ballyhooed as “America’s Favorite Dessert,” molded Jell-O salads soon became popular mainstays of American meals and in 1906, Jell-O sales reached a million dollars.
Among the many successful promotional ideas introduced by Frank Woodward were Jell-O recipes advertised in leading magazines and recipe booklets illustrated by famous artists Norman Rockwell and Maxfield Parrish. Created for Jell-O by Genessee Pure Food Co. of Le Roy, New York, your cookbook contains 49 Jell-O recipes illustrated by Parrish.
Presently, Jell-O recipe books like yours are selling for $35 to $65 when they are in very good condition with covers and all pages intact and undamaged.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresbyalyce81 @hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
