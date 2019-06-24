Ticks, mosquitoes and fleas are on the rise as the weather warms up — and all of them are dangerous culprits for spreading pathogens and germs.
Mosquitoes, fleas and ticks are spreading more sickness — and the germs and diseases they spread are increasing in number and moving into new areas throughout our country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found that illnesses from mosquito, tick and flea bites have more than tripled since 2004. And today, they have been found just about everywhere from garden centers to your favorite shopping spots, at home and in the country. In fact, it is noted the data “substantially” underestimates mosquito, tick and flea disease occurrence in the U.S. because some didn’t seek medical attention or recognize the symptoms.
So why all the concern with the information? Mosquitoes, ticks and flea bites are more than a nuisance — their bites can inject dangerous venom and inflict pain on their human victims with some bites leading to serious illnesses, hospitalization or even life-threatening or gravely debilitating issues.
Trust me, you don’t want to learn more about these pests the hard way. Here are some key understandings about these creatures and how to protect yourself and those you love from infection.
Dealing with pesky, flying, crawling and burrowing creatures is already among the worst parts of warm weather. But the incessant scratching isn’t the only concern — these are dangerous creatures (that can carry disease):
Mosquitoes
The drone is annoying, but the fact mosquitoes carry dangerous diseases is of greatest concern.
• Not only can the females bite, but mosquitoes can pass along dangerous diseases to people and animals. Malaria, dengue fever, West Nile virus, yellow fever, chikungunya and Zika are just some of the viruses that they are known to pass on. These viruses are all spread by mosquitoes, are severely debilitating and cause hundreds of thousands of deaths each year.
• Travel and commerce are common, and someone infected with a mosquito-borne virus such as Zika in one area can unknowingly transport it home.
• The fact mosquitoes carry these diseases has earned them the label of deadliest animals on the planet.
• Mosquito trapping programs are active throughout our country, precisely because monitoring and responding to mosquito populations is critical to public health.
Fleas
With differing species, fleas are small, wingless insects that live on the blood of humans and animals.
• Although they prefer to live/feed on animals, they do consider humans as their source of food as well. Fleas bite to survive, and the bites on humans are usually caused by fleas on cats and dogs or other pets, like rabbits.
• Flea bites can vary from person to person, with common signs of raised spots on the skin that are red and itchy and typically seen on lower body parts. And while bites may not present a big problem, too much itching and scratching can lead to infection. Some develop severe allergic reactions to flea bites and become irritated by a single bite. Also, fleas have been known to transmit tapeworms.
• There are other dangers due to the disease-carrying nature of fleas. The “Black Death,” which some have dubbed the “Greatest Catastrophe Ever,” killed an estimated 50 million people in the 14th century. And, wild rodents are the natural carriers of the bacteria Yersinia pestis, which then infects the fleas that bite them. Recently, an average of seven human plague cases have been reported each year in the United States. Bubonic plague signs/symptoms may occur within a week of exposure to the bacteria including: headache, fever, fatigue or weakness and the painful swollen lymph nodes known as “buboes.”
• Clean the area and stop the itching with some cream or lotion. If symptoms continue or the bites become inflamed with pus, call your physician.
Ticks
These bloodsucking insects can transmit infectious diseases between humans or from animals to humans. They ingest disease-causing bacteria and viruses while feeding on the blood of an infected human or animal host — and then go on to inject it into and infect a new host during a subsequent blood meal.
• Ticks don’t jump, fly, or drop from trees. If you find one attached, it most likely latched on to your foot or leg and crawled up over your body.
• Today, tick-transmitted infections are more common than in past decades (as a result of explosive increases in deer populations, extending even into semi-urban areas in the eastern and western U.S.).
• Lyme disease cases have more than tripled as the tick that spreads the illness has expanded into more than half of all U.S. counties.
• Although a course of antibiotics can usually eradicate it, diagnosis and early treatment of this stealth disease are often delayed. And too, missed or misdiagnosed.
• Our country is a hot spot for tick-borne diseases. In the past 50 years, scientists have detected at least a dozen new diseases transmitted by ticks including life-threatening tick-borne viruses — Heartland and Bourbon — reported with more prominence.
Lyme disease transmitted by ticks generally causes vague symptoms such as headache, fever or fatigue. In about 70% of Lyme disease cases, a tell-tale rash, shaped like a bull’s eye, appeared three to 30 days after the tick bite and can aid in diagnosis.
Lyme disease, in some cases, can affect tissues and organs, including Bell’s palsy (the loss of muscle tone on one or both sides of the face), neck pain that mimics meningitis, joint pain and swelling, shooting or pins-and-needles pain and heart palpitations.
And while most cases can be treated and eradicated in a few weeks of antibiotics, diagnosis and early treatment, it’s unfortunately often delayed. Ticks use a local anesthetic, so their bites often go undetected. And the symptoms are nonspecific — we may have a headache from being dehydrated or sleep-deprived, a fever from another infection, or fatigue from a plethora of causes.
Prevention
Mitigating the risks that these insects pose to you starts with preventative actions that make you an unappealing snack:
• Be vigilant. While wise to take preventive measures year-round, these pests are busiest in the warmer months generally living in grassy, bushy, wooded areas and around water as well as on your animals. When returning, conduct a full-body check. Ticks adore warm, hard-to-see places such as the scalp, armpits, in and around the hair, behind the ears and knees, and the groin.
• Bathe or shower within two hours of coming indoors — it is easier to find ticks and get them off.
• Avoid off-the-path wooded and bushy areas with high grass and leaf litter and walk in the center of a trail
• Wear protective clothing, long-sleeve shirts and long pants.
• Use 20% to 30% DEET repellent on clothing and exposed skin, paying attention to feet and ankles.
• When coming inside, remove and wash clothes worn outside, setting the dryer on the highest temperature (which helps to kill ticks).
• Reduce insect habitats on your property
• Clear tall grasses and brush
• Place a 3-foot wide barrier of wood chips between lawns and wooded areas as well as around patios/play equipment
• Mow lawns frequently, keeping leaves raked
• Stack wood in a dry area to discourage rodents
• Remove any standing water, old furniture or trash
• Pets are particularly at risk for flea and tick bites and bringing them into your home, car and yard. So make sure to check pets and use preventative products against ticks and fleas.
• Consider using a professional pest company to reduce insects around your property
Bitten by a tick? Don’t panic!
• If you find a tick attached to your skin, the key is to remove the tick as soon as possible. You can use a plain set of fine-tipped tweezers; grasp it as close to your skin’s surface as possible and pull upward with steady, even pressure. Do not twist or jerk the tick, as it can cause the mouth-parts to break off and remain in your skin.
• After removal, thoroughly clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water.
• Never crush the tick with your fingers. Dispose of a live tick by putting it in alcohol, placing it in a sealed bag/container, wrapping it tightly in tape, or flushing it down the toilet.
• If you develop a rash or fever within several weeks of removing a tick, see your doctor.
• Avoid folklore remedies such as “painting” the tick with nail polish or petroleum
Being informed and taking action are powerful tools — take time, know your environment, be on the lookout, take protective measures and remain vigilant!
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
