Question: Last year, while on vacation in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, I bought a small, round, Baneda line Roseville vase for $50. I know that during the 1990s, Roseville pottery was very popular and expensive so the piece seemed like a good buy. The 4 ½ inch-high, twin-handled vase, tapered from a small top to a broader flower-, fruit- and leaf-border bottom, is marked “603,” has a silver foil Roseville Pottery sticker on its bottom and is in excellent condition. Anything you can tell me about the vase, including its value, will be appreciated. E. E., Longport
Answer: The Roseville Pottery Company’s name refers to Roseville, Ohio, a little town south of Zanesville, Ohio, where the pottery originated.
Founded in 1890, the pottery produced utilitarian and artistic hand-painted decorative pottery. From 1918 to 1954, the company’s new designs, glazes and lines were factors that allowed Roseville Co. to survive the Great Depression and World War II. Roseville’s continued quality and innovative patterns ensured the company’s popularity for many years after.
Your Roseville Baneda vase is decorated with a wide band of white star-shape flowers, holly leaves and what resemble tiny pumpkins that cover the upper third of most pieces. The line, identified by its 603 mold number, is believed to have been made from 1932 until some years later.
The Baneda line included vases, candlesticks, lamp bases, wall pockets, console bowls, jardinieres and pedestals offered in green, blue-green and pink.
Recently, a Roseville vase like your Baneda 603 twin-handle model brought $375 at auction.
Question: A number of years ago, my late wife’s mother left her a large collection of costume jewelry. Among the pieces is a gold necklace with a small gold, heart-shape pendant. The pendant is outlined with what I believe are 7 fake stones, a diamond, emerald, amethyst, ruby, emerald, sapphire and topaz.
The pendant’s back is marked with a crowned “T”. A friend recently suggested it may be a “DEAREST” necklace possibly made by Tiffany. What can you tell me about it? L. W., Barnegat
Answer: The necklace is a copy of one of the acrostic love tokens that were popular through the Victorian era and again in the mid 1900s.
Acrostic messages of endearment, often secret, were spelled out by using the first initial of each semi-precious or precious stone set as a group in a gold pin, ring, bracelet, pendant or watch to compose words such as DEAREST, ADORE and REGARD.
The jewelry, especially fashionable in the 1800s, was first created in Paris by Mellerso, a famous Parisian jewelry company. Soon, popularity of the hidden messages and symbols on the heart-shape pieces spread to England and America.
The message on your DEAREST pendant is Diamond, Emerald, Amethyst, Ruby, Emerald, Sapphire and Topaz.
Your pendant’s mark is the Crown Trifari “T,” designating it as one of the Trifari Company’s high-end costume jewelry line pieces. Founded as Trifari, Krussman and Fishel (T.K.F.) in 1925 in New York, the firm was sold to Monet during the 1990s and later to Liz Claiborne.
This year, a DEAREST necklace like yours sold for $25 and another, complete in its original box with its stones listed on the box’s inside top, brought $55.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresbyalyce81@ hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
