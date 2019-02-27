Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am hoping you can help me find Dietz & Watson brand Zesty Honey Mustard. We received it in a company holiday gift last year, and have never seen it in the local grocery stores. We are in the South Jersey area. — Lindsay
Dear Lindsay: According to ShopRite.com, they carry Dietz & Watson Zesty Honey Mustard. It is $2.49. You can also purchase it at Amazon.com for $17.57 for a two pack with Prime free shipping. I emailed you both links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have not been able to find frozen zucchini squash for almost three months. ShopRite used to carry it. I believe it was their store brand but any brand would be OK. I just want plain frozen zucchini or the zucchini yellow squash mix which they also used to carry. Due to arthritis I cannot prepare zucchini fresh from scratch since it involves peeling and slicing. — Cathy S., Cape May
Dear Cathy: According to the Walmart and ShopRite websites, in Rio Grande they sell Hanover Brand frozen yellow squash and zucchini and Green Giant Zucchini Spirals. Also, I know the ShopRite in Somers Point sells packages of fresh zucchini spirals in the back of the vegetable aisle. Think about buying a food processor to do it yourself. You can leave the skin on. Walmart sells a Farberware 4 cup Food Processor for $14.94. I emailed you all the links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I purchased a jar of lemon marmalade at either TJ Maxx or Marshalls well over a year ago. Sadly, I don’t remember the brand name, but I do remember it came from Sicily. It was so delicious. I look all the time when I am in those stores. Could you find it for me? — Gi
Dear Gi: On Amazon.com there are a few different ones to choose from, starting at $15.96 for a 12.4-ounce jar. It is very funny, but I think I bought the same thing a few years ago, and I always look in those stores for it, too. The one I bought was very watery, but it was so good I could drink it.
After seeing your letter I tried making it last Saturday. Here is the recipe: Two pounds of lemons ends and seeds removed and cut in chunks then put through a food processor. Four cups of sugar and 1/4-cup water. Bring all that to a boil and simmer 15 minutes. Turn off and let it cool in pot for five hours then bring to simmer until thickened. It turned out a little too bitter because I used big, thick lemons. I will try it again with thin-skinned lemons.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Three things I am looking for: Birds Eye Blue Box of Creamed Pearl Onions, Ocean Saline Nasal Spray and Gillette Widget Razor blade that came with its own refills. Any info you can find on any of these products would be appreciated. I am pretty sure the razor blade is discontinued. Many thanks. — Dawn P., Sea Isle City
Dear Dawn: You are correct, the razor blade is discontinued, however, you can purchase almost the same thing at Staples made by Stanley for $4.29. Also the Birds Eye Creamed Onions are discontinued, but you can purchase ShopRite Birds Eye frozen onions at the Marmora store and make your own cream sauce.
You hit the jackpot on the Ocean Saline nasal spray, Walmart sells a two-pack of it for $11.88. I emailed you all the links.
Steals of the week
Acme
• ChapStick: $1.
• A two-pound bag of Jumbo 21 to 25 count shrimp: $11.98.
• Maxwell House or McCafe 24- to 36-ounce coffee: $5.99.
• Speed Stick deodorant: $1.
• Arnold Country White or Buttermilk bread: half price.
ShopRite
• Poppy’s 10- to 13-ounce Pierogies: 77 cents.
• Chock Full O’Nuts coffee: $2.49.
• Whole pork shoulder picnic roast: 77 cents per pound.
• Buy two Pantene shampoos or conditioners: $3.99 each get one free. Save an additional $5 off three bottles with the coupon in Sunday’s Press, making your cost about $1 per bottle.
• Scotties facial tissues: 99 cents.
Tips
• At Rite Aid get Speed Stick or Lady Speed Stick antiperspirant for 99 cents after using the coupon in the Rite Aid circular.
• Men’s or Women’s Nike Quest athletic shoes are on sale for $64.98 at Shoe Carnival. Save an additional $10 off with the coupon in their circular.
• Puff’s facial tissue are 99 cents at Walgreens. Save an additional 25 cents off with the coupon in Sunday’s Press.
• Red seedless grapes are 99 cents per pound at Save-A-Lot. Banquet Pot Pies are 69 cents.
• Avocados are 49 cents at Aldi. Chicken family pack tenderloins are $1.69 per pound.
• Honey Bunches of Oats cereal is $1.99 at CVS.
• A DiGiorno frozen pizza 24.8- to 31.5-ounces is $4.95 at Dollar General.
• A Black & Decker 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker is $19.99 at Boscov’s.
• A Dyson V6 Motorhead cordless vacuum regularly $299.99 is on sale for $199.99 at Target.
• AVG 2019 Internet Security 1 year on unlimited devices is half price at Staples for $29.99.
• All Diamond Now In Stock cabinets are 20 percent off at Lowe’s.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com
