The holidays have arrived and people are getting in the spirit of things.
I want to share a groundbreaking study that may have slipped past you during these past weeks of headline news. A major new study is showing that one thing to be cautious of this holiday season — and throughout the year — are the spirits you're drinking.
The 2018 study released in the major medical journal, Lancet, found the combined health risks associated with alcohol increase… with any amount of alcohol. In other words, although the health risks associated with alcohol starts off being small with one drink a day, the health risks rise rapidly as people drink more.
I know that information surrounding drinking alcohol and the impact on health can be confusing. You may have even heard some reports stating moderate alcohol use has some possible health benefits — right? But the facts are that alcohol is never risk-free. And, any possible health benefits of alcohol are not certain nor does any possible potential benefit apply to all. Based on the findings of this study, the healthy amount of alcohol is zero. Anything above that can be expected to bring net harm to your health.
Tragically, the report also underscores that alcohol is killing more people each year than our nation’s horrific overdose epidemic. About 88,000 people die each year from alcohol while 72,000 die from drug overdose — both are staggering, heart-wrenching facts that need our attention.
Another alarming fact is drinking-related deaths are sharply rising overall — with a dramatic 67 percent spike among women. Bottom line, this new research shows Americans are drinking well in excess of safe limits. Here's a closer look at alcohol and your health.
Dr. Nina’s what you need to know: About alcohol consumption and your health
About Alcohol
A regulated, legal, sedative drug that is liquid, colorless and flammable — alcohol also functions as an industrial solvent and fuel. Many people report they drink alcohol to relax or “loosen up” as it has a temporary stimulant effect that makes people feel briefly upbeat and excited. However, with increased consumption it soon impairs reaction time, perceptions, inhibitions, memory and judgment. And, as more alcohol is consumed, it functions as a depressant, causing sleepiness, memory loss, anxiety and unconsciousness. Alcohol’s impact on your body starts from the moment you take your first sip. And drinking — on a single occasion or over time — can take a toll on your overall health and well-being.
Defining alcohol use
Examples of one drink include: 12 fluid ounces of beer; 5 fluid ounces of wine; and 1.5 fluid ounces of distilled spirits (80 proof).
• Occasional: One drink or less per week
• Low-volume: More than one per week but less than two per day
• Moderate: Generally, up to one drink a day for women of all ages and men older than age 65, and up to two drinks a day for men 65 and younger.
• Excessive: Heavy or high-volume drinking, binge drinking, any alcohol use by people under 21 years of age (minimum legal drinking age), and any alcohol use by pregnant women.
• Heavy or high-volume: Generally defined as more than three drinks on any day or more than seven drinks a week for women and men older than age 65, and more than four drinks on any day or more than 14 drinks a week for men age 65 and younger.
• Binge drinking is generally defined as four or more drinks within two hours for women, and five or more drinks within two hours for men
How alcohol use affects health?
In this new landmark study, the risk of developing health issues is increased with the number of alcoholic drinks consumed each day, and the harms far outweigh the potential benefits.
And while there have been plenty of studies touting the health benefits of moderate drinking, this new research is calling that into question. Scientists analyzed 87 previous studies on alcohol and death from all causes. They found that past results linking moderate drinking to a longer life may be skewed, highlighting benefits where there actually may be none at all.
The conclusions of the study are clear and unambiguous: alcohol is a colossal health issue and even small reductions in health-related harms at low levels of alcohol intake are outweighed by the increased risk of other health-related harms, ranging from (this is not a complete list):
• Behavior changes, leaving you without mental clarity to make smart decisions
• Interference in coordination and ability to balance or walk that can result in falls and fall injuries
• Increased cancer risks
• Difficulty fighting off infections and increased lung infections
• Damage to your central nervous system (numbness, tingling sensations in the feet and hands)
• Stomach distress (increased bloating, gas or even ulcers) and bouts of diarrhea
• Malabsorption of vitamins and minerals, inability to assess appetite or hunger and loss of appetite can cause malnourishment
• Pancreatitis
• Sudden death if you already have cardiovascular disease and heart muscle damage (alcoholic cardiomyopathy) that can lead to your heart failing
• Brain damage, stroke, Alzheimer’s dementia
• High blood pressure
• Liver damage
• Accidental serious injury or death
• Other problems in an unborn child (learning difficulties, long-term health issues, increased emotional problems, physical development abnormalities)
• Slurred speech (alcohol can reduce communication between your body and brain)
• Weak or thinning bones, osteoporosis and poor healing of fractures
• Impacts those around (whether at a party, social gathering, at home, work or in the community)
• Dependence (physical and emotional)
Why is this study important?
• Some health care providers have begun to recommend patients consume one to two drinks per night (particularly wine) to help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and mortality. The merits of this practice are uncertain given the myriad of health risks associated with drinking.
• For individuals and families, the study raises serious doubt about the adage that low volume or moderate drinking is good for your health.
• This study represents an important example of how even high-quality research published in reputable journals can be susceptible to bias and critical methodological limitations that may lead to misleading and potentially harmful conclusions. Given the immense social, health, and economic burden associated with alcohol use, future studies should attempt to build on the approach here in order to accurately model the long-term effects of drinking on health outcomes.
Study Breakthrough Takeaway
This new study brings vital facts to light. And it underscores that regular alcohol consumption can have negative impacts on health and that, at this time, there is no safe recommended level of alcohol consumption.
Health consequences are statistical matters with huge variance. But the expectation, based on extensive data, is that any alcohol increases the risk of overall harm. The findings of this study conclude the healthiest choice is zero alcohol.
In fact, our latest dietary guidelines make it clear that no one should begin drinking alcohol or drink more often on the basis of potential health benefits.
This impressive study combined hundreds of studies and conducted massive analysis to determine the mathematically optimum amount of daily alcohol one should consume. The answer: Zero. Not one ounce, not half a glass of wine, not even a teaspoon, but zero.
Be aware too, that another $100 million government study on “moderate” alcohol consumption which the alcohol industry was stealthily funding and designing to give “favorable” results, was fortunately scuttled after the New York Times exposed the scandal.
If it’s health you want, you don’t need alcohol at all. If you do choose to drink, please don’t repeat the myth that you are just drinking a healthy amount. According to the numbers, the healthy amount is zero. Anything above that can bring net harm to your health. Please don’t mislead others with the bad science of the past.
And, social connection has become a very central part of relationships with alcohol. A belief that it's not only fun and enjoyable, and also that it may be doing some good — but know there are so many sound reasons to be skeptical about that.
A serious amount of education is needed now to reverse the decades of bad science that have given us the myth that a little alcohol is a healthy choice. A little alcohol is healthy in the same way that a little tobacco smoke is healthy since both have the same optimum level: Zero. Now please get out there and let people know.
