Did you brave our region’s zero and sub-zero windchills on the night of Jan. 20-21 for at least a few glimpses of that night’s total eclipse of the moon?
If so, I encourage you to write to me about what you saw (you can contact me at the e-mail listed at the end of today’s column). I’ll hope to include your comments in the big review on the eclipse I plan on presenting here two weeks from today.
In the meantime, you can check out astronomy websites like skyandtelescope.com for photos and videos of the eclipse’s most unusual feature — a flash on the moon caused by the impact of a meteoroid hitting the dimmed and reddened lunar surface.
Tuesday's column is about two different kinds of sights. One kind is the moon posing dramatically with Jupiter, Venus, Saturn and Mars on a series of nights — especially with the brightest of planets, Venus. The other kind of sight is that of the brightest stars of the year sparkling at their highest in the evening sky.
Spectacular moon-Venus pairing
Wednesday morning before sunrise, the crescent moon lies to the upper right of bright Jupiter, with much brighter Venus a bit farther to the lower left of Jupiter. A good time to look is around 6 a.m., though the moon, Venus and Jupiter are bright enough to remain visible much closer to sunrise (in fact, you should be able to follow the moon and Venus with the naked eye until well after sunrise).
The really spectacular morning “conjunction” (close pairing) is on Thursday. At that dawn the slim lunar crescent lies only about the width of your thumb at arm’s length to the right of lamp-like Venus.
On Friday, if you have a clear view down to very near the southeast horizon, you can double the length of the line from Venus to the moon and extend it to the lower left to glimpse Saturn very low in the bright dawn.
A little more than a day after the lunar eclipse, skies were clear for us to glimpse Venus and Jupiter at their closest together. It was a majestic sight. But in the second half of February we will get Saturn higher and have Venus join up with it for a quite close conjunction. Well before then, on Sunday, Feb. 10, we can enjoy the moon fairly near Mars in the evening sky.
Observe the stars in full glory
The moon doesn’t re-enter the evening sky until next Tuesday and doesn’t get bright and shine through most of the evening until the end of next week. That means that we have a lot of evenings this week and next where we can observe the stars in their full glory.
Of course, it’s best to get far from city lights to see the stars blaze at full radiance. But the classic constellations and stars of winter are so bright they can be seen reasonably well, even from within cities.
Our starting point is the line of three stars that forms the belt of the constellation (official star-pattern) called Orion the Hunter. His brightest stars of all are blue-white Rigel to the lower right from the Belt and orange-yellow Betelgeuse to the upper left of the belt.
The belt stars point well to the lower left to bring your gaze to the brightest of all stars, brightest point of light now in the evening sky — Sirius, the Dog Star of Orion’s Big Dog, Canis Major. Directly left from the belt is Procyon, bright star of Canis Minor.
The belt stars point to the upper right to the slightly orange bright star Aldebaran, which marks the eye of Taurus the Bull. The rest of the bull’s face is the rest of a V of stars and is formed by the Hyades, a star cluster 150 light-years from Earth. Not far to the upper right of the Hyades is the lovely little dipper shape of the Pleiades star cluster. Far above Orion are bright Capella and the twin bright stars of Gemini.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at: fschaaf@aol.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.