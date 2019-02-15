Question: I have an old, white ceramic pitcher decorated with light blue splotches, used by a friend’s family for many years. It is 9 inches high, 6 inches in diameter and marked “RRP Co.” Can you tell me how old the pitcher is, who made it and if it might be valuable? — L.E., Seaville
Answer: You have described a circa 1930s blue spongeware milk pitcher made by the Robinson Ransbottom Pottery Co. located in Roseville, Ohio.
Founded in 1900 by four Ransbottom brothers as Ransbottom Brothers Pottery, the company was the world’s largest maker of stoneware jars by 1916. During 1920, the Ransbottom firm merged with Robinson Clay Product Company, and production included garden ware, jardinieres, vases and urns. By the 1930s, kitchenware had become an important addition.
Spongeware, originally produced in Staffordshire, England, is the product of a china decorating process. It is used to enhance inexpensive earthenware and tableware by dipping rags or sponges cut in a variety of shapes in a liquid color or glaze, then stamping them on an earthenware item to produce an allover decorative pattern. Sometimes, the sponge decoration was enhanced with hand-painting.
Popular from the 1830s to the 1930s, spongeware pitchers, bowls, birdbaths, flowerpots, flasks, butter crocks and tobacco jars became favorite kitchen and garden collectibles during the late 1990s.
Prices paid from 2017 to present for a number of white and blue RRP Co. milk pitchers like yours in perfect condition range from $45 to $70.
Question: Among old Christmas decorations I found at a flea market awhile ago is a 4-inch-high Christopher Radko colored glass Christmas tree ornament. Its box identifies a seated teddy bear in a Santa hat, red vest and bow tie playing a small drum as Rum Tum Teddy. “Applause, Inc. — Woodland Hills, California,” is also printed on the box. I heard that some Radko ornaments bring high prices and would like to know about Radko and mine. — D.S., Vineland
Answer: Your ornament is a replica of plush, stuffed Teddy Tum Tum bear, the chief character in a popular British children’s book, “The Amazing Adventures of Teddy Tum Tum” written by Gillian Breese and Tony Langham and originally published by Arcade Publishing in 1991. Known as “the bravest bear in the land,” Teddy related stories of his adventures to other nursery toys.
Applause, Inc. is a California company that produced gift and holiday items, collectible figurines and licensed stuffed toys.
Presently cherished and collected worldwide, high-quality Radko Christmas ornaments were young Christopher Radko’s response to the loss of his family’s precious collection of antique glass ornaments, all broken when the Radko Christmas tree crashed to the floor while being decorated in 1984.
Eventually traveling to Poland, Radko found a glass artist who began making replacements for Radko’s lost treasures. Following requests of friends to buy copies of his ornaments, Radko employed additional European glassblowers who produced the pieces he began selling door-to-door. After several prominent New York department stores showed interest in the ornaments, Radko opened his own company in 1986.
Your ornament was made by Radko and offered by Applause from 2001 to 2003 with Teddy Tum Tum’s name changed to Rum Tum Teddy. Recently, several Radko Rum Rum Teddy ornaments in very good condition sold for $25 to $35 each.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresbyalyce81 @hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
