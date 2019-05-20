Two Saturdays from now, June 1, starting at 11 a.m., I’ll be doing a presentation and book-signing with other local authors at the Delaware Bay Schooner Project in Bivalve (bayshorecenter.org/events). I hope to meet some of you readers there.
Meanwhile, this upcoming weekend marks the cultural start of summer in our part of the world. There are two other notable starts to summer (meteorological, on June 1, and astronomical, on June 21 this year). But our culture’s summer vacations, its trips to the shore, its other summer activities, clothing and customs, all kick into high gear with Memorial Day weekend.
So our this column is the appropriate one in which to preview the important astronomy and space events we can expect this summer.
The summer of Jupiter followed by Saturn. Venus, very low in the dawn, and Mars, low in the dusk, are still visible. But in just a few weeks they will become lost in the sun’s glare all the way until late September (for Venus) and mid-October (for Mars). What’s left for us is a grand summer of the two distant, biggest planets of the solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, visible for most of the night in June, July and August.
Our next column in two weeks will feature Jupiter reaching “opposition,” its most favorable position for observers, on June 10.
Opposition for a planet means being in the exact opposite place in the sky from the sun—therefore, rising at sunset, highest at midnight, and setting at sunrise. This is also when a planet farther out from the sun than Earth will reach its closest to Earth in space and therefore its brightest and biggest in our sky.
Opposition means a planet is visible all night long and even though the precise date of opposition this year for Jupiter is June 10 and for Saturn is July 9, these planets are visible for at least most of the night throughout summer. Jupiter is much brighter than Saturn and looks up to about 2½ times wider than Saturn’s globe in the telescope. But of course Saturn has its large span of gorgeous rings, visible even in fairly small telescopes.
You can look around midnight Wednesday to see Jupiter well right of the moon and Saturn to the left of the moon. But I want to mention a long-term process that this whole summer is just a part of — an exciting part of. I’m talking about Jupiter starting to close in on Saturn — just one constellation now separates them. Next year will be the culmination, with Jupiter and Saturn having their first “conjunction” — close pairing — in 20 years. And that conjunction will be the closest conjunction of these two giant planets in centuries.
Mars and Mercury in June. With each passing week, Mars is now ap-pearing lower in the evening twilight and even dimmer. But Mercury comes into view higher in the dusk sky each night and ends up spending several weeks in June at least fairly close to Mars. The tightest pairing of the two occurs on June 18 and will be extremely tight — the separation only about one-fifth the width of your little finger at arm’s length. Our next column will have much to say about this dance of the two smallest planets.
50th anniversary of the first manned Moon landing. It happened on July 20, 1969. Human beings first set foot on the moon. I’ll be discussing this summer some of the special events set to celebrate the big 50th anniversary — and replaying some of my own memories from experiencing that historic event as a teenager.
Summer meteor showers. The most famous of all the annual meteor showers, the Perseids, will not quite be spoiled by bright moonlight this year. We will have to go out very late, after moonset, on the nights leading up to the peak, which occurs on the morning of Aug. 13. For the two weeks before then, we can get a good view of early Perseids and the peak of the fairly strong Delta Aquariid meteor shower.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at: fschaaf@aol.com.
