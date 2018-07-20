Question: Your recent column about the Disney Nifty Tea Set reminded me that I own a 4-bear Steiff Teddy Bear Tea Party Set. I received it as a child at Christmas during the early 1980s. The bears are in a 5-inch by 12-inch box that resembles an old-fashioned room. They are seated around a table with tiny china dishes.
Because I was 8 years old when I was given the gift, it was more for show than play and presently is in like-new condition with everything intact, including the bears’ Steiff tags. Any information you can provide about the set, including value, will be helpful as I may decide to sell it. — W.G., Maple Shade
Answer: Founded in 1880 by disabled seamstress Margarete Steiff (1847-1890) her Germany-based, family-owned company Margarete Steiff GmbH, eventually was known worldwide for its many stuffed mohair and plush animal toys. Most popular of the pack were the teddy bears designed by her nephew, Richard Steiff, who successfully introduced them at the 1903 Leipzig Fair in Germany.
Your tea party set is one of 10,000 issued in 1982 honoring the 102nd anniversary of the House of Steiff. The jointed, 5-inch-high white, dark brown, beige and caramel teddies gathered for tea are replicas of the original 1903 bears.
This year, some folks have paid $20 to $90 for a number of “played with” Steiff Tea Party sets in various stages of condition. However, a like-new, unused set with each bear wearing its original Steiff ear button and cardboard chest tag recently fetched $225.
Question: Last year, my husband bought an interesting yellow-green glass cup at a yard sale. It is 3¼ inches high, 2½ inches across the rim and when turned upside down, shows a molded nude woman draped face down across the cup’s bottom. It is marked “77725.” Can you tell us anything about this item? — P.D., Brigantine
Answer: Your description and the number marked on your piece indicate it is one of the many “Bottoms-Up” cocktail tumblers made by the McKee Glass Co. of Jeanette, Pennsylvania. Founded as the McKee Brothers Glassworks in 1853 in Pittsburgh, the firm manufactured window glass, bottles, Depression, milk and clear pressed glass items, as well as kitchenware. In 1888, the company moved to Jeanette and after a later series of reorganizations, sales and acquisitions, closed in 1983.
Patented in 1922, the Bottoms-Up design was a favorite that inspired a series of drinking glasses, coasters and ashtrays produced in colors that included black, jadeite, cobalt, ivory, yellow, pink crystal and the yellow-green shade you mention, commonly known as vaseline glass.
Made from the mid-1800s, vaseline glass’ color was achieved by adding uranium dioxide to a glass formula, creating the very popular yellow-green shade. An object can be verified as original vaseline glass by shining an ultraviolet light on it. If the glass turns a bright florescent green, it is genuine.
Eventually, interest in the Bottoms-Up pattern faded but it was revived in 1972 and again in 1996 when reproductions were offered.
Although customers originally paid $1 for a box of four Bottoms-Up tumblers, recent prices paid for a single tumbler ranged from $60 to $90 each.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresbyalyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.