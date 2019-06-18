Two weeks ago, I wrote that this next column would concern “The Greatest Danger Ever to Stargazing.”
Instead, in light of all the fascinating sky-sights I want to tell you how to see these next two weeks, I’m putting off my first full discussion of the threat until my column that will appear July 2.
Tell your friends to check out that upcoming column if they want to learn how corporate interests are on track to make it impossible, less than a decade from now, for anyone in the world to enjoy the stars.
Now, let’s get back to the pleasures of skywatching we can still enjoy these next two weeks.
One of them is what may be the first chance ever for people as far south as New Jersey to witness the marvel of seeing clouds of “frosted meteor smoke” — what are formally called “noctilucent clouds.”
TONIGHT’S CLOSE DUO OF MOON AND SATURN. Monday before dawn, the moon was exactly full.
On Tuesday, a few hours after sunset — weather permitting — we can watch the big, bright, still nearly full moon shine just below a bright point of light.
The point of light is the one we call the planet Saturn.
Moon and Saturn will be near each other in the sky all night. But huge Saturn is actually now 3,450 times farther away from Earth than the moon is.
To see the butterscotch-colored globe of Saturn and the mostly white rings, you’ll need at least a small astronomical telescope.
But even a small telescope at a magnification of only 30x or 40x will show you a view of this showpiece of the solar system that may literally make you gasp.
SUMMER SOLSTICE AND JUPITER-WATCHING. Summer begins officially when Earth reaches the summer solstice point in its orbit.
The exact time of the summer solstice this year is 11:54 a.m. EDT on June 21 (this Friday). This is when Earth’s northern hemisphere is at its most tilted toward the sun, giving us our longest days of the year and the sun reaching the highest it ever does in our sky.
You can easily check out the sun setting the farthest north of due west that it ever does at our latitude.
But this Friday night you’ll need a good medium-size telescope to glimpse events on the night’s currently brightest visible planet — Jupiter.
Most interesting may be the “central meridian” passage of Jupiter’s awesome Great Red Spot.
In my last column, I reported on how this storm bigger than Earth, seen for the hundreds of years we’ve had reasonably strong telescopes, appeared to be unraveling in a matter of just a few weeks.
Fortunately, the casting off of giant arcs of red cloud seems to have ceased — for the time being. The GRS (Great Red Spot) is still about 1.3 times wider than Earth.
This Friday night —actually, around 1:21 a.m. Saturday — the GRS will pass the middle line that runs from north to south pole of Jupiter. That’s when we get our best view of any feature in Jupiter’s clouds.
In addition, this Friday there will be a chance for observers with good telescopes to see Jupiter’s 2,000-mile-wide moon Europa creep across Jupiter’s face from 11:32 p.m. to 1:57 a.m. as a tiny bright dot, followed by the tiny black dot of its shadow from 12:04 a.m. to 2:32 a.m.
NEW JERSEY’S FIRST GLIMPSE AT THE WORLD’S HIGHEST CLOUDS?
Watch low in the northwest to north sky between about 9:30 and 10 p.m. and you just might see silvery blue clouds shining against the darkening twilight sky.
These “noctilucent clouds” are 50 miles up, at the coldest part of Earth’s atmosphere.
They are caused by water vapor that gets this high and forms ice around tiny bits of the remains of meteors that have burned up entering our atmosphere at immense speeds.
Until recent years, these clouds were only visible north of about southern New England, but this summer, perhaps due to global warming, they are having a tremendous increase, making them occasionally visible as far south as Los Angeles.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer.
