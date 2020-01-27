We have some impressive sky-sights in store for us these next two weeks, including Tuesday night's pairing of the crescent moon and brilliant Venus. I’ll discuss them in the latter part of this column, though, because our big topic is the latest news about the star Betelgeuse.
Amazingly, Betelgeuse now shines at only about one-third of its usual brightness.
Mysteriously dimming star in the brightest constellation: In our previous column, two weeks ago, we raised the possibility that the dimming of the brightest red star in the heavens, Betelgeuse, might be evidence that it was about to blow up to as bright as a full moon.
Betelgeuse has always been of at least slightly variable brightness, but two weeks ago it had faded to perhaps its dimmest in a century. At that time Betelgeuse was only a tiny bit brighter than the star that marks the westward shoulder of Orion, the star Bellatrix.
But now — over this past weekend — I and many other observers are finding that the eastward shoulder, Betelgeuse, has grown fainter than Bellatrix. This, perhaps, is the dimmest Betelgeuse has ever been in the historical record.
You can begin your identification of Orion the Hunter by looking for his unique Belt of three bright stars in a short, straight row. Less than one width of your fist at arm’s length to the lower right of the Belt is the much brighter star, Rigel.
Less than one width of your fist at arm’s length to the upper left of the Belt is Betelgeuse. Rigel and most other stars of Orion are blue-white. Betelgeuse is certainly not fire-engine red — more like the orange-gold of a campfire.
The best time to try comparing Betelgeuse and Bellatrix is when Orion is near its highest, in the south. Tuesday night that happens around 9 p.m. Two weeks from now Orion is highest around 8 p.m.
What kind of star is Betelgeuse? It is a red supergiant, a star hundreds of times wider than the sun. If we replaced our sun with Betelgeuse, this star would fill the solar system out to roughly as far as Jupiter’s orbit. Unlike most stars, which live for billions of years, Betelgeuse is unstable and due to blow up within the next 1 million years — maybe even tonight.
Last point about Betelgeuse: how do you pronounce that strange name? Most astronomers say BET-ul-jooz. But most of the public pronounce the name like “beetle juice.”
The moon's journey these next two weeks: Tuesday night, for several hours after sunset, the crescent moon hangs less than the width of your fist at arm’s length to the left of brilliant Venus.
This Saturday night, Feb. 1, the moon is at its first-quarter phase — looking exactly half lit — at precisely 8:42 p.m. By then, the moon’s different angular distances from Betelgeuse and Bellatrix might start interfering with comparing the brightness of the two stars.
Next Monday, Feb. 3, the moon is very close to the upper right of the orange, bright star Aldebaran, the star that marks the eye of Taurus the Bull.
On the night of February 8-9, the moon finally will reach its full phase.
Look for elusive Mercury: Mercury, the planet closest to the sun in space, puts in a good showing these next two weeks. Go out around 30-45 minutes after sunset and be sure you have an unobstructed view down to low in the west-southwest (where the sun went down). To help you find Mercury, look at very bright Venus first, then scan very far to lower right of Venus to locate Mercury’s much less brilliant point of light.
INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION PASS: On Monday, Feb. 3 around 6:45 p.m., the ISS glides across the northwest sky as a bright point of light (though much less bright than Venus.) The space station is not far from the North Star when it enters Earth’s shadow at 6:46 p.m. and fades from view in a few seconds. For details about this space station pass and others, check heavens-above.com.
