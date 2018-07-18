Dear Franny the Shopaholic: I can not find Wheaties cereal anywhere. Are they still making it? Please help. — BBrks54
Dear BBrks54: A tweet on the Wheaties Twitter page @wheaties states, “Due to increased demand across our portfolio of Basic 4, Wheaties and Total cereals, we are experiencing a shortage at some retailers. We are working hard to resolve the issue and will be back on the shelf soon.” It also states that Wheaties Fuel cereal is discontinued.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: Unable to locate 5-ounce Dixie cups for the bathroom. Any clues? — Gail
Dear Gail: According to the website Dixie.com, Walmart, Target, Walgreens, Sam’s Club, Costco and Rite Aid carry them, as well as a few other retailers and, of course, Amazon.com.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: Can you recommend a product to remove the baked-on crud from the inside of an oven window? — Jack Z., Mays Landing
Dear Jack: Try heating your oven to 175 degrees for 10 minutes. Open the door and spray with an oven or grill cleaner. Close the door and let it sit another 10 minutes. Then get a scrubbie and clean it. I sent you a link with quite a few other suggestions, if that doesn’t work.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: Any chance you could find a Christmas tree ornament that is dated for 2018 from Willow Tree? I need it as a gift for a Christmas in July party. — Diana E.
Dear Diana: You are in luck. I found it at currentcatalog.com. A 2018 Willow Tree ornament, item #27705, is $18.99 plus shipping. You can call 800-848-2848 to order it.
Reader tips
• Kathy N. found someone who does reasonably priced custom slipcovers and will come to your house for the fitting and pinning. Her name is Jeanne Liberkowski and her information is at slipcoversandhomefash ions.com.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Skippy 15- to 16.3-ounce peanut butter: $1.99.
• Chock Full O’Nuts 23- to 26-ounce can of coffee: $5.99.
• New England 11- to 12-ounce coffee: $3.99.
• Edy’s ice cream: $3.
• Colossal 8- to 12-count 2-pound bag of shrimp: $19.98.
ShopRite
• Propel 24-ounce flavored water or 32-ounce Gatorade: 12 for $8.88 with the coupon in their circular in Sunday’s Press.
• Vizio 40-inch Smart HDTV: $249.99.
• Scotties facial tissues: 88 cents.
• Red Pack 28- to 29-ounce cans of tomatoes: 6 for $4.14.
• Fresh whole branzino fish: $5.99 per pound.
Tips
• Bing cherries are $1.88 per pound at JR’s Fresh Market. Jersey peaches are 99 cents per pound and Simply Tide is $1.99.
• Fila Windracer black/pink athletic shoes, regularly $69.99, are on sale at Boscov’s for $19.99.
• Target has iPack backpacks, regularly $24.99, on sale for $17.
• Honey Bunches of Oats cereal is $1.99 at CVS.
• Russell Stover or Whitman’s Sampler 12-ounce chocolates are $5.99 at Rite Aid.
• A case of Niagara bottled water is $1.99 at Christmas Tree Shops.
• A Faux Fur Butterfly Chair is $59.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond. Don’t forget to print a 20 percent off coupon at their website.
• Puffs facial tissues are 99 cents at Walgreens.
• A Thermacell MR300 mosquito repeller is $17.97 at Walmart.
• Five quarts of Motorcraft Synthetic Blend motor oil and a Motorcraft Oil Filter is $28.99 at Advance Auto Parts.
• All Solar Lights are 25 percent off at Big Lots.
• A Homepointe 16-inch oscillating stand fan is $16.99 at True Value Hardware.
Email Franny The Shopaholic questions of general interest at FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.