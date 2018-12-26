Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My wife has been to many grocery stores this month trying to buy Birds Eye frozen creamed onions for Christmas dinner with no luck. Has this item been removed from their products or is she just not going to the correct store at the correct time. — Jim B.
Dear Jim: According to Birds Eye’s website they do sell the Birds Eye Deluxe Vegetables White Pearl Onions, but not with the cream sauce. I emailed you last Sunday a recipe for your wife to make her own cream sauce that takes 15 minutes and is easy from the Food Network. Merry Chirstmas!
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I find After Eight Mints? I checked everywhere ShopRite, Target, Rite-Aid and CVS. Please help! — Dolores S.
Dear Dolores: You can purchase one pack of 30 Nestle After Eight Mint Chocolate Thins at Amazon.com for $8.27 or six packs for $29.99 with free shipping. I emailed you the link. Walmart carries them, but their website states they are out of stock.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a home air purifier as a Christmas gift for my son. Any deals out there? — Vickie, Manahawkin
Dear Vickie: There are so many to choose from both at Home Depot and Lowe’s. They range in price from $80 to $900. I emailed you both links. FYI: If you go on Ebay.com and type in Lowe’s coupons, you can purchase three 10 percent off Lowe’s coupons for anywhere from $3 to $5. I emailed you the link for three coupons for $2.87, but they expire in 7 days. The seller will email you the three coupons in about one minute. Just print and go, and also Home Depot usually accepts the Lowe’s coupons.
FYI: I emailed you everything last Sunday so you can get it before Christmas.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a deal for me on Clarks brand bedroom slippers. Nothing on a website, I want a real store. — Carolyn P.
Dear Carolyn: This week, Boscov’s has Clarks brand indoor/outdoor ladies slippers half price in four styles. They are regularly $49.99 on sale for $24.99.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Maxwell House 24.5- to 36.8-ounce coffee: $5.99.
• Hatfield pork: half price.
• Breakstone or Keller’s eight-ounce whipped butter: $1.49.
• Keller’s one-pound butter quarters: $2.99.
• BLU one-pound lump crabmeat: $11.99.
ShopRite
• Sharp 50 inch 4K Smart LED TV: $299.99.
• Folgers coffee: $1.99.
• San Giorgio pasta: 69 cents.
• Salmon fillet: $6.99 per pound.
• ShopRite eight-ounce cream cheese: 99 cents.
Tips
• Xtra 51-ounce laundry detergent is $1.99 at CVS.
• Large Hass avocados are 69 cents at Aldi. Celery is $1.15 and a one-pound package of broccoli is 99 cents.
• Salmon skinless frozen fillets are $8.02 for a two-pound bag at Walmart. Wreath storage boxes are $6.98.
• T-bone steak family pack is $3.99 per pound at Save A Lot. A Fuji three-pound bag of apples is $1.99.
• Kellogg’s (select varieties) cereal or Pop Tarts are $1.88 at Walgreens.
• Big Win 24 pack of bottled water is two for $5 at Rite Aid.
• All decorative storage and plastic storage containers are on sale at Target.
• All lamps, lamp bases and shades are 25 percent off at Dollar General.
• Men’s dress and casual shoes from Florsheim, Rockport, Clarks and Nunn Bush are $49.99 at Boscov’s.
(Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com)
