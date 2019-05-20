Anxiety is more common and harmful than most people may understand or want to admit. Today, more than 40 million people in the United States are affected by anxiety — from preschoolers, teens to those 20-to-100+ years old.
America is in the midst of a rising anxiety epidemic, and sadly there are millions of people who just don’t understand anxiety — from what it is, to knowing what steps to take, to what pitfalls to avoid when managing it, to supporting those who are battling anxiety and to helping others in understanding it.
Anxiety is real, and ignoring it is certainly not the solution. As a medical physician, friend, colleague, mom and public health advocate, I am speaking out to help set the record straight and bring clearer understanding.
Along with the dramatic increases in prescriptions, current care for anxiety is all too often confusing, inconsistent and disorganized. More people than ever are reporting that they are anxious. And antianxiety drugs — often more deadly than opioids — are fueling the next drug crisis in our country.
While everyone feels anxious at some point in their life, you must create a foundational lifestyle that treats the anxiety you have, while keeping the incoming waves of stress from upsetting your day-to-day balance. Over the course of the next few weeks, I will address how to do exactly that with important understandings and specific approaches to manage anxiety.
For starters, experts are quick to point out, from the outside looking in, many can find it difficult to spot the differences between stress and anxiety. Both can lead to sleepless nights, exhaustion, excessive worry, lack of focus and irritability. Even physical symptoms — like rapid heart rate, muscle tension, headaches, irritable bowel syndrome, back pain, ulcers and a suppressed immune system — can impact both those experiencing stress and those experiencing anxiety. Do you know the difference between stress and anxiety? There is a difference!
Stress and anxiety — two experiences
When you perceive a threat, your body’s stress response works in unison with your mind’s anxious thoughts to help you survive. When you feel anxious, it can trigger your body’s stress response. Thus, it can become confusing, and the terms are often used interchangeably. Additionally, the term “stress” has traditionally been more acceptable than “anxiety,” or any difficult uncomfortable emotion or mentality.
While everyone experiences stress and anxiety at one time or another. The difference between them is:
• Stress is a response to a threat in a situation — a normal response to something upsetting and the pressures you feel, or a threat.
• Chronic stress is a prolonged and constant feeling of stress — it can be caused by the everyday pressures of balancing life (school, work, home) or by traumatic situations.
• Anxiety can be a reaction to stress or chronic stress and can develop from a variety of sources. One telltale symptom that signals anxiety is worry and fretting — unproductive worry — with a persistent feeling of apprehension, dreadful concerns questioning if “this” or “that” is going to happen?” And how? You’re unsettled.
• And while anxiety may be one of the results of prolonged stress, stress is not, necessarily, anxiety. Nor does stress automatically, or consistently, result in anxiety in all people.
Along with wearing down the body’s natural defenses, both stress and anxiety have been linked to six of the leading causes of death, including accidents, cancer, heart disease, cirrhosis of the liver, lung issues and suicide along with unhealthy “self-soothing” behaviors (i.e. compulsive use of food, tobacco, alcohol, drugs, sex, shopping, gambling).
Experiencing occasional anxiety is no cause for concern. Anxious thoughts and feelings give rise to caution, avoidance or action and help you to stay alive. They were intended to work hand-in-hand with your body’s stress response. Like stress, it’s a natural reflexive emergency response to danger — but of the mind and emotions.
Some measure of anxiety is a normal part of everyday living. However, if you experience unsubstantiated or irrational worry that seems unremitting, uncontrollable and interferes with your normal functioning, you may have an anxiety disorder. Other factors include:
• Feeling anxious, however there is no perceivable threat
• Feeling a sense of helplessness — which in turn can trigger a stress response without a known or recognizable threat
• Having unreasonable fears that lead you to avoid persons, places, or situations, which actually pose no threat of danger
• Nightmares, flashbacks or sudden panic attacks from a past event
Anxiety disorders are very common and are the most pervasive mental health disorders in our country. The good news is you can break through and manage your anxiety.
Key understanding
It’s important to know the difference between stress and anxiety so you can address the stressor that is triggering physical changes and anxious feelings versus anxious thoughts that do not have an identifiable cause.
Again, having temporary anxious thoughts are normal, but if they don’t go away or become persistent, they can evolve into an anxiety disorder — and even get worse over time, interfering with daily activities such as job performance, schoolwork, relationships and your contentment, peace, and joy.
Anxiety affects your well-being
On every level, anxious thoughts and feelings affect you. Along with the physical aspects mentioned earlier, mentally, they crowd healthy thoughts out of your mind, making you a prisoner to a constant stream of worries that limit your ability to be productive. They are like a monster or goliath in size and are created by the way in which you perceive what happens in your life. Spiritually, they can distance us from God, nature or a higher being because it contrasts with trusting you will survive, while stealing your joy and well-being that we were intended to experience. And your emotional wellness is compromised. Emotional wellness is the ability to successfully handle life’s stresses and adapt to change and difficult times. Anxious states, by definition, are the enemy of this. Add to it, intellectually, occupationally, and socially, anxiety can interfere with your ability to thrive.
Managing anxious thoughts
Figuring out whether you are dealing with anxiety or stress is one of the most important elements in determining how to make yourself feel better — how to manage.
When there is an obvious stress trigger such as a looming deadline, you can roll up your sleeves and tackle that stress, making you feel less helpless. And, using structured problem solving, a simple, effective, step-by-step process, can help breakdown problems that seem too big to tackle. It involves identifying the problem, brain storming and evaluating potential solutions.
Conversely, unnecessary worry and anxious thoughts require a different approach. It means gaining control over or reining in your thoughts, feelings/emotions and behaviors. And while difficult, it’s possible and worthwhile — but requires work:
• First, you must identify and then challenge them so you can take them captive.
• A common problem is all-or-nothing thinking. When something is not going well in one aspect of your life, you let those negative thoughts spill over into other areas, causing discontent, affecting your confidence, robbing your joy and often impacting your day, and relationships.
• This thought pattern makes it more difficult to stay specific and optimistic. Practicing gratitude daily, giving praise to all that is good in your life, helps to shift that negative focus and make the problem more manageable.
• Understand that anxious thoughts do not define you. Do not let them gain a stronghold on you.
• Learn some relaxation techniques to put a speed bump in the way of anxious thoughts. Taking long, slow, deep breaths is a powerful technique to calm you quickly. You can also control physical tension by tensing and relaxing your muscles from head-to-toe, known as a body scan. Guided imagery involves diverting attention to soothing people, places, or experiences so you can relax. And repetitive phrases or prayer can help settle your mind. These techniques can be done in the midst of angst, to help reset, or as party of your morning, midday, or nightly routine to bring about calm.
• Physical activity is an excellent way to improve psychological well-being, in addition to physical health. It causes your brain to release chemicals (endorphins) that battle anxiety and stress, improves mood, aids with sleep, takes your mind off your problems to focus it on the activity at hand (like running) and boosts energy levels. One vigorous exercise session can help alleviate symptoms for hours. And, if you find yourself in the midst of worry, take a five-minute walk or do jumping jacks in place. You’ll likely find unnecessary worries drift away.
So it is with anxiety (as it is with stress) — you must take action! A critical point about anxiety is, if you don’t deal with it, anxiety can not only be unhealthy overall, it can seriously be life-limiting.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author.
Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.