Research is revealing more about the importance of Vitamin D in protecting you against a host of health problems. Unfortunately, Vitamin D deficiency is incredibly common and most people are unaware of it.
An extremely important vitamin, it’s also dynamic, calling for clear understandings and important balances tailored to your body’s needs.
And just as Vitamin D can promote good health, a lack of it may lead to a number of health issues.
Dr. Nina’s What You Need To Know: About Vitamin D
A fat-soluble vitamin, meaning it is stored in fatty tissue, Vitamin D is necessary for absorbing calcium and building and maintaining healthy bones and teeth. It also plays a role in your immune and muscle systems, and research (and controversy) continues to uncover its other health roles.
Actually a hormone, Vitamin D receptors are found in every tissue in our body. While there is still much we do not know, what we do know is that it is so important, our bodies are capable of making it by itself.
Sources include:
• Vitamin D-rich foods: Vitamin D is found naturally in fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel and sardines. Because a limited number of foods contain sufficient amounts of this fat-soluble vitamin, it makes it difficult to get enough from your diet alone.
• Fortified foods: These are foods to which Vitamin D is added, such as milk, cereal, orange juice, and yogurt.
• Supplements: Available either by prescription or over the counter.
• Safe sun exposure: Direct sunlight converts a chemical in our skin into an active form of Vitamin D. People get most of their Vitamin D from the sun.
Who’s at risk for a Vitamin D deficiency?
Because the majority of people's Vitamin D intake is through safe sun exposure, those who live north of the equator, live in heavily air polluted areas that block the sun’s rays, remain indoors often or have darker skin (melatonin pigmentation can block the sun’s rays) are at risk of being deficient. Other common risk factors for Vitamin D deficiency include being elderly, overweight or obese and not consuming Vitamin D-rich or fortified foods.
Additionally, if you have had obesity surgery, you may not be able to properly absorb Vitamin D-rich foods and oral supplements.
How to know if you have low levels?
Routine checks of Vitamin D levels are not currently recommended. However, your health care provider may want to check your level if you have risk factors or certain medical conditions.
Mild Vitamin D deficiency is not necessarily associated with symptoms. In fact, most people don't realize they are deficient, because the symptoms are generally subtle. You may not notice them easily, even if they are having a significant negative effect on your quality of life.
Signs and symptoms of deficiency include:
• Frequent sickness/infections: If you become sick often, especially with colds or the flu, low Vitamin D levels may be a contributing factor.
• Fatigue: Feeling tired can have many causes and Vitamin D deficiency may be one of them. It's often overlooked as a potential cause. Case studies show very low blood levels can cause fatigue.
• Bone loss: Vitamin D plays a vital role in calcium absorption and bone metabolism. Many diagnosed with bone loss or osteoporosis believe they need to take more calcium. However, they may be deficient in Vitamin D as well.
• Bone/back pain: Studies have found chronic bone/lower back pain may be signs of inadequate Vitamin D levels in the blood.
• Depression: Studies also show that giving Vitamin D to people who are deficient helps decrease depression, including seasonal depression during the colder months.
• Impaired wound healing: Slow healing of wounds after surgery or injury may be a sign your levels are too low.
• Hair loss. More studies are pointing to the fact that when hair loss is severe, it may be a sign of deficiency.
• Muscle pain. Deficiency may be a potential cause of muscle pain in all ages. The Vitamin D receptor is present in nerve cells called nociceptors, which sense pain.
Vitamin D affects a number of health issues, from your bone health to your immune system, and modulates many activities in the body, including promoting anti-tumor activity. Having adequate levels can help protect you from everything from type 2 diabetes to dementia to cancer. Consequently, deficiencies can increase susceptibility to a number of health issues, including:
• Obesity: Research has shown that carrying excess weight in your abdominal area is associated with lower levels of Vitamin D, compared to those with normal waist lines. It is unclear if having a deficiency causes you to gain weight, or if having the extra weight lowers your body’s Vitamin D levels.
• Cancer: Research increasingly points to benefits from Vitamin D in possible protection against cancer. Scientists are finding Vitamin D can slow the growth of abnormal cells. It might also starve tumors by making it difficult for them to sprout new blood vessels.
• Breast cancer: Women with higher levels of Vitamin D were found to have a lower risk of breast cancer, according to research from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine.
• Colorectal cancer: A recent large study (findings in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute) provides the strongest evidence yet that Vitamin D may indeed be protective against colorectal cancer and that a deficiency may increase the risk of this cancer, for both men and women.
• Prostate cancer. New findings suggest prostate tumors in particular can become highly aggressive when a man’s Vitamin D levels are too low.
• Heart disease: The "sunshine vitamin" has been shown to preserve heart health. A leading study out of the University of Copenhagen found those with low levels of Vitamin D (versus the optimal level) were 64 percent more likely to have a heart attack.
• Bone health: Vitamin D helps to maintain skeletal calcium balance by promoting calcium absorption. Children who lack Vitamin D can develop a condition called rickets, which causes bone weakness, bowed legs and other skeletal deformities, such as stooped posture. A deficiency can also lead to osteoporosis. And studies show calcium and Vitamin D together can build stronger bones in women after menopause.
• Depression: During the winter, when the days are shorter and there is less sunlight, we may experience depressive symptoms. It is believed drops in Vitamin D levels are the reason.
Don't overdo it
Overall, people with too much, or too little, Vitamin D in their blood are at risk and have a higher rate of mortality. It’s important not to race out and buy doses of Vitamin D "just in case." Overdoing it can be toxic. In fact, taking too much Vitamin D can cause kidney stones and, in very rare cases, death.
How to safely get more
• Get some safe sun: Experts state just a few minutes of sunlight each day to the face, neck, hands and arms is all that is necessary to get your adequate dose of Vitamin D. There are several variables: including how much pigment you have in your skin, distance from the equator and the time of day. If your skin is darker in tone, you live further from the equator, or only catch the sun after it rises or right before it sets, you may need a longer period of sun exposure. Additionally, there is good reason to be worried that sun exposure can increase risk for skin cancer. Sun-protection measures (sunblock, sun avoidance) decrease sun hitting our skin and Vitamin D conversion. It is important to find a healthy balance, as some sun exposure is important for health.
• Increase consumption of fatty fish and foods fortified with Vitamin D.
If you feel that you are deficient in Vitamin D, talk to your health care provider to see if levels should be measured and if supplementation (and which kind) is right for you.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with "Dr. Nina" in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
