Have you ever felt a surge of energy when faced with a dangerous, fearful or exciting situation?
It’s the stuff of some urban legends, such as when a parent sees a child in danger and with a mighty surge of adrenaline is able to perform feats of seemingly superhuman strength.
Those superpowers are exactly the tonic we dream of when life punches us in the gut. Take for example the recent daring rescue mission that saved all 12 boys and their soccer coach who were trapped deep within the treacherous confines of a flooded Thai cave. Along with tremendous skill, knowledge and demanding training — the Navy seal rescuers shared amazing testimonies of how how their adrenaline kicked in.
You can actually have that “adrenaline” charge before a big presentation or moving into a new home.
So, what happens physiologically during that surge of energy when faced with an exciting or dangerous situation?
Dr. Nina’s What You Need to Know: About Adrenaline
Adrenaline is a substance released in the body of a person who is feeling a strong emotion, such as excitement, fear or anger. When the brain perceives a threatening or excitable situation, it stimulates the adrenal glands, located above each kidney, to release epinephrine, also known as adrenaline, a crucial hormone of the body’s fight-or-flight response. This is what enables an increase in strength, performance and awareness. The response is reflexive, you do not even have to think about it.
The hormone quickly (seconds to several minutes) sets into action our sympathetic nervous system, a coordinated response by our body to equip us to fight or flight. It heightens our senses, increases our alertness and dilates our pupils to improve vision. And it prepares our muscles for exertion, by facilitating an increased oxygen and glucose supply.
• Breathing: Faster and larger breaths send more oxygen into the lungs. Also, more activity means more carbon dioxide gas production (a waste product), which is expelled by exhaling. Additionally, air passages dilate so air flows more readily.
• Heart: The heart beats faster so oxygenated blood is delivered at a greater rate to the muscles. Additionally, it contracts more forcefully so that more blood is pumped out to them.
• Blood vessels: Vessels coordinate a response where some contract and divert blood away from organs, such as the intestines and stomach to the heart, lungs and muscle groups.
• Carbohydrate metabolism: Adrenaline, in combination with cortisol, another stress hormone released by the adrenal glands, works in conjunction to increase glucose levels, fuel for the muscles to function at peak performance — to “fight or flee.”
• Muscle recruitment: Nerves from the spinal cord running to the body’s muscles are more easily able to recruit motor units, creating a greater force and harnessing more of a muscle’s total strength.
• Pain tolerance: The ability to feel pain gets “numbed.” This facilitates continued fighting or running from a danger, even if you are injured, or fearing injury from lifting a heavy object such as a car.
Adrenaline is one of the body’s vital defense mechanisms, but it doesn’t have to be an extremely scary situation to kick you into action.
For instance, you could be taking a walk through your neighborhood and a dog unexpectedly barks loudly. Your hypothalamus, the small area at the base of your brain, sets off an alarm in your body prompting your adrenal glands to release adrenaline, preparing your body and mind to “fight or flee.”
How long does an adrenaline rush last? When the perceived threat ends, the nerve impulses to the adrenal glands are lowered, and the power surge loses its energy. Your body returns to its baseline condition (normal functioning) with the heart and breathing rate slowing, muscles relaxing and blood flowing to your gut, allowing for digestion of food.
Experts are quick to point out that, because our minds and bodies are interconnected, the way your mind assesses and makes meaning of situations affects not only your thoughts, but also your emotions, your behavior and your bodily experiences. So the next time you find yourself amped up and unable to calm down, remember to take time and the necessary steps to relax — and decompress. Addressing these problems starts with finding healthy ways to deal with chronic stress.
Adrenaline overload: Adrenaline rarely causes problems, but ongoing stress can cause complications associated with adrenaline. And too much of it can be bad thing (sometimes the body will release the hormone when it is under stress but not facing real danger).
An interesting example of this is a condition called obstructive sleep apnea, where there is a blockage in breathing during slumber. This results in drops in oxygen levels, initiating an “S.O.S.” signal and adrenaline burst as your body struggles to breath — and it occurs many, many times every night. Over time, this can result in increased blood pressure and other heart conditions.
Chronic stress resulting in an adrenaline (and cortisol) overload can cause your body and mind to feel like they’re in a perpetual fight-or-flight mode, even when there is no real danger. When this occurs, it suppresses nonessential bodily functions, such as our immune and digestive response, which can contribute to the development of heart disease, strokes, inflammation, insomnia and diabetes.
And conversely, too little adrenaline rarely occurs, but if it did it would limit your body’s ability to respond properly in stressful situations.
What is “hysterical strength?”: This term is used to describe “a display of extreme strength by humans, beyond what is believed to be normal, usually occurring when people are in life-and-death situations,” according to Wikipedia.
What is the science behind hysterical strength?: While we have witnessed humans developing into superheroes to save lives and accomplish amazing tasks, scientists have a limited understanding of what exactly is behind hysterical strength.
These events happen so rarely, that it is difficult to observe them with enough frequency, and control for extraneous factors—which are necessary to conduct a scientific experiment.
Further, it would be unethical (and illegal) to recruit someone as a study participant and endanger someone, having a brave participant attempt to rescue them. That being said, our understanding of “hysterical strength” is based on a hypothesis, centered around the hormone adrenaline. And, the scientific community has gained compelling insights about this phenomenon by observing athletes, who often demonstrate superhuman physical performances.
Are people really lifting entire cars?: Well, not like the Incredible Hulk. On average, cars weigh 3,000 pounds. In reality, when we hear stories of people lifting a car, only a portion of a vehicle is lifted several inches off the ground, and three of the four wheels remain on the ground — which is more on the order of several hundred pounds. This is still super strong and amazing.
Our ability to lift is the result of muscle contraction. For most activities, only a small portion of our muscles is utilized — much is kept on reserve. During displays of what is termed “hysterical strength,” where we need to dial up, more muscle units are recruited, generating a greater force. We keep this in check for safety reasons, because otherwise it would cause potential tears in ligaments, muscle tissues and tendons. Thus, other than life or death situations, it is just not a good idea.
Your body is amazing and an adrenaline rush is indeed an important part of your defense mechanisms. And as long as it’s not long-lasting, that burst of human jet fuel can be a very good thing.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
