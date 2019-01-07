What I really want to ask as you step into your new year: Are you making a commitment to your health this year?
As a medical physician, my driving passion is to touch lives and make a difference through medical practice and communications — to help you be your best possible you — living healthy and in wellness. I know you want that too. The question is, are you committed to it? Everyday?
According to dictionaries, the word “commitment” is the state or quality of being dedicated to a cause, activity, relationship or anything else. Bottom line, you want to be healthy in 2019? It’s possible if you make a commitment to it.
This is an important understanding — and foundationally, a promise to yourself. In fact, I want to encourage you to say the words to yourself: “I am committed to my best heath in 2019; today, everyday. I am committed to do what I must and can.”
This is the overarching pledge that I and my team make to ourselves — and I encourage you to make the same commitment to yourself. Resolve to be the healthiest, best you possible in 2019.
Dr. Nina’s what you need to know: Your commitment to your health and wellness
Your health starts here — your commitment: Above all, making a commitment to yourself to be healthy takes just that — commitment. You can be as educated on weight loss, nutrition, hydration, sleep, stress relief or active lifestyles as you’d like, but unless you make a commitment to being healthy and making good choices, you won’t be able to accomplish your goals and reach your optimal health.
And yes, you can say you are committed to eating healthy, exercising regularly and avoiding risk factors, yet if you do not stay true to making those choices day-in and day-out, your commitment will fall flat.
Know that one of the biggest issues toward building a lasting commitment is that you can get so wrapped up in attaining your short-term goals that you lose focus on the long-term goals of maintaining your health and staying injury free. There’s a saying: “Are you exercising for now, or for longevity?” This can equally be attributed to any nutrition or stress relief program, as well. When you aim for longevity, there are smart ways to eat, stay active, manage stress and maintain healthy mental, physical and spiritual balance.
It’s a journey: Your commitment to your health means understanding it’s a journey that begins with a single step each day. It means understanding that a lasting commitment is more than a week or a month or any secret, magical number of days. (It’s actually even more than a year. It’s plural. It’s years.)
Each day this year, commit to taking your health to the next level, no matter your age. And avoid quick fixes (that one key object — supplement, shake, formula — that claims it will magically transform your life). A lasting commitment is comprised of small steps leading to milestones that you will overcome and attain healthy results.
Your plan — making smart, healthy choices: For your best mental, physical and spiritual health and overall well-being, your commitment is about your dedication to making good choices when it comes to you:
• Getting quality sleep and rest
• Following a solid nutrition plan (including hydration)
• Maintaining exercise and mental activities
• Managing stress
• Having healthy core relationships (including with medical health professionals you trust)
• Avoiding/stopping/steering clear of risky behaviors and quick fixes
• Establishing/maintaining healthy disciplines and boundaries
This combination will yield healthy results. (I have broken it down so you can easily see each area and keep this with you. I call them the “seven touchstones of good health.”)
If you commit fully to the process of making good, healthy choices for each, then the outcomes will be what they should be. But, if you commit merely to the outcome and ignore the process, you will sabotage both.
A step at a time — making good choices to develop good habits: What is key is to develop good, healthy habits over time. And where need be, to tweak your habits by making small changes every few days, weeks or even months to create the healthiest disciplines possible.
And as you know, thinking/saying “I want” fails to acknowledge the lifestyle change often needed in the process. Researching, drawing a road map or creating a plan how to achieve the best in each of the seven touchstones of good health is a key component to your success.
Your lifestyle commitment (and any changes) will be lived out with your knowledge and wisdom in each of the touchstones. So, after making your commitment to being the healthiest, best you possible in 2019, you will need to understand just what constitutes the facts to making good choices to your healthy lifestyle.
Understand:
• The formula: Your commitment + Seven touchstones of good health + Making healthy choices with understandings through (intelligent, science-based, proven) medical health education, knowledge, wisdom and mindful = Healthy results
• Educating yourself (or in some cases, re-educating yourself), in each area of the seven touchstones is important. There are countless wives’ tales and myths in the atmosphere. You’d be surprised how medical science has moved on from yesterday’s advice. By taking the time to properly educate yourself on food nutrition, sleep hygiene, stress management, relaxation tips, hydration, you’ll be much better able to choose efforts (and develop habits) that is right for your health.
• Also, be specific. Look again at what the seven touchstones of good health. Saying, “I want to be healthy” is vague and difficult to achieve. Or another example is “I want to get quality sleep.” Instead, define precisely what you need for that sleep touchstone (quieter environment? New pillow? More quiet time in advance to set the mood? More uninterrupted sleep?) Or does being healthier mean managing stress with clearer boundaries for healthier relationships? Moderating alcohol consumption? More mental or physical activity? And if losing weight is your goal, define how much you want to lose in what period of time. Read and educate yourself as you grow in your knowledge about each of the areas. This will help you to make wise decisions.
• Write it down and speak it out, regularly. Thinking about or wishing for something is very different than speaking it out and writing it down. When you write it or say it, this helps to bring it to life. It helps to make it real and less likely to be forgotten. (Yes, there is good wisdom in seeing it and hearing yourself say it.) When you do so on a regular basis, you become more likely to achieve your aim.
• Build trusted support. Invite your trusted tribe to achieve better health goals with you. (And to make the commitment.)
• Living in the Moment. Mindful living is your commitment to the daily practice of being mindful of your decisions, choices and actions — as well as being mindful of your heart meditations. Well-being comes as much from how you approach experiences — how you choose to see and work with (frame) them —as it does from what’s going on around you and what actions you take.
Learning how to live healthy in each of the s touchstones of good health can take some time, but it can be a very rewarding experience (and as you grow in your understandings, it gets easier). It starts with your commitment.
And know, I am committed to help. Education, knowledge and wisdom is the cornerstone of Nina Radcliff, M.D. Communications — and baked into all my communications to you and my patients. I also want you to understand how today’s life situations, substances, advancements and lifestyles impact you.
Starting from day one this year, I am here to help provide you with greater understanding of health issues, concerns and facts — so you can make informed choices to live that healthier, balanced life overall. To be your healthiest you, possible. I am confident the truths I will share in the coming days will support you and provide you with greater understanding of health issues so you can make informed choices to live a healthy, balanced life. Together, you’ll be equipped to take on the challenges and joys of your healthiest you.
So let’s repeat it often — while thinking about shouting it from the rooftops: “I am committed to my best heath in 2019. Today. Everyday. “I am committed to do what I must and can.”
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
