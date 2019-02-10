Valentine’s Day is a time where a range of emotions can be stirred. From disdain for what some think is a manufactured occasion to an opportunity to express heartfelt gratitude to those sweethearts in your life for their companionship, friendship and love.
You may find as you walk by aisles of Valentine cards or decadent chocolate treats — it can evoke a shiver of excitement, or heat in anger, or perhaps the anguish of sorrow.
Does Valentine’s Day push any of your emotional buttons? It could. The base of the strongest foundations that we have in our lives are found with the people we love and our health. And there is a powerful link between your emotional outlook surrounding people and your health. Now is a good time to look at emotions and health.
Dr. Nina’s what you need to know: About your emotions and your health
Understanding emotions: Emotion is such a difficult concept to define adequately that there are about 90 different definitions of emotions in scientific literature. A simple definition is that an emotion is a response involving physical arousal, expressive behaviors and conscious experience.
Emotions are a natural, instinctive state of mind originating from one’s circumstances, attitudes and relationships with others — and distinguished from reasoning or knowledge. They are synonymous with feelings, sentiments, sensations, behaviors, physiological responses, thoughts or any combination thereof. As humans, we experience a range of emotions that impact our well-being.
Negative and positive: Emotions are generally divided into two types: Negative and positive.
• Negative emotions are fueled by an underlying fear of the unknown, a fear of the actions of others and a need to control them or stop them to avoid being harmed. Examples: Apathy, grief, fear, hatred, shame, blame, regret, resentment, anger and hostility.
• Positive emotions are fueled by an underlying desire for enjoyment and unity.
Examples include joy, gratitude, enthusiasm, hope, inspiration, awe and love.
Some emotions camouflage as positive or negative, but really are the opposite of what they pretend. There is a type of pity which appears as genuine concern for others, but which takes comfort that somebody else is worse off. There is a hidden hostility that masks as friendliness, which can often be difficult to assess at first. Likewise, some kinds of anger or tears look negative, but may really be an expression of involvement and care. The underlying motivation is what counts, more than outward manifestations.
Negative emotions are useful as motivation for moving away from what one doesn't want; while positive emotions are useful as motivation for moving toward what one does want. Both are important, with the aim to be balanced and fluid in terms of emotion — but choosing to live mostly in a positive frame of mind.
Affecting your health: Your body responds to the way you think, feel and act. This is one type of your “mind-body connection.”
• You can feel emotions in your body as physiological changes. For example, when you are embarrassed your face flushes red and you feel warm with the rush of blood to your face. Similarly, stress or fear might make you feel a muscle tension or your heart beat fast. This helps to understand how some emotions can be felt physically in the body.
• Additionally, there is a mental aspect to how you process emotions as you interpret events. For example, if you’re stuck in traffic on your way to work, you may feel frustration or that you need to leave earlier and manage morning activities differently. Deciding how to feel about a physiological emotion in your body is the mental component of the mind-body connection that determines how emotions affect your body.
When you're upset, stressed or anxious, your body reacts in a way that tells you something isn’t right. After a particularly stressful event, you may develop high blood pressure or a stomach ulcer. Additionally, negative emotional health can weaken your body’s immune system, making you more likely to get colds and other infections during emotionally difficult times. Also, when you are feeling stressed, anxious or upset — poor emotional health has been linked to:
• Not taking care of your health as well as you should
• Losing sleep, not exercising or eating right or taking medicine your doctor prescribed
• Experiencing stomach aches, headaches, insomnia, palpitations or change in appetite
• Clouding good judgement
• Abuse of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs
• Narrowing focus and less likely to engage in the joys of life
Emotional health: Healthy emotions are emotions that match the experience. For example, a person gets angry if someone violates a boundary and lets the offender know or takes wise actions. Or, a person gets sad after a disappointment and cries. Experts agree that people with good emotional health are:
• Genuinely aware of their thoughts, feelings, and behaviors
• Have learned healthy ways to cope with stress and problems
• Feel good about themselves
• Have healthy relationships
People with good emotional health also understand that “things happen in life” that disrupt emotional wellbeing — leading to strong feelings of sadness, chronic stress or anxiety. And even good or wanted changes can be as stressful as unwanted changes. Examples:
• Being laid off or a job promotion
• Child leaves or returns home
• Birth of a child, adopting a child or death of a loved one
• Separation, divorce or marriage
• Money problems — too little or too much
• Leaving or moving in to a new home
In these cases, special self-care with action must be taken to manage in the healthiest manner.
Benefits of positive emotions: Positive emotions may be considered as any feeling where there is a lack of negativity (such that there is no pain or discomfort). They have a positive impact on relationships, achievements and personal development while balancing out negative emotions. This has broad-reaching benefits in many areas — physically, intellectually, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, socially and occupationally. The more positive emotions that a person experience, the more likely they are to:
• Make healthier decisions in all aspects of life
• Demonstrate resilience
• Build lasting knowledge
• Learn skills that can be carried throughout life
• Fend off major depression or an anxiety disorder, or be able to bounce-back from it
• Sleep more soundly
• Increase awareness, attention and memory
• Fight off germs, which is associated with a more robust immune function
• Be happier and get along with others
All of which supports better health with lower rates of chronic illnesses such as heart disease, stroke, obesity and obesity-related illnesses such as type 2 diabetes, designated cancers and osteoarthritis.
Harnessing emotions: This is a skill that can be developed so you are not governed by emotions. Some key understandings:
• Take care of your body by eating healthy meals, getting enough sleep and exercise to help relieve pent-up tension. Avoid overeating and don’t abuse drugs or alcohol.
• Recognize your emotions — understanding why you are having them and sorting out causes of sadness and stress in your life. Identify and name your emotions so you can consider what might be behind them (values, memories, experiences) and review how you want to react.
• Create a trusted circle of family, friends and health experts you can share and talk to as you work through your thoughts, experiences and emotions. Release suppressed, repressed or trapped negative emotions.
• Don’t be judgmental of, resist, suppress, punish yourself for or fear your emotions — it can actually perpetuate them, engage in maladaptive behaviors and perpetuate distress. Accepting and feeling them, then releasing them, is very different from allowing them to rule your behavior.
• Know what your emotional triggers are so you can avoid unnecessary, unpleasant ones when possible. And if you can't, at least you can be better prepared to deal with them.
• Develop hobbies or passions that nurture feelings of joy and happiness
• Engage in meditative activities that relax your mind and body
• Turn your negative emotions into your greatest teachers and sources of strength. By bringing caring and open attention toward the wounded parts of yourself, you are better able to make wise choices about how to respond to yourself.
• Develop an active, persistent attitude of gratitude
• Get your sleep so you are not cranky or feel that every task or problem is bigger than it really is
• Exercise causes your body to release “feel good hormones,” that trigger positive feelings as well as decrease perception of physical pain
• Reframe and replace negative thoughts with positive ones
Enjoy Valentine’s Day and make a conscious effort to celebrate your love, appreciation and gratefulness for those special one’s in your life.
