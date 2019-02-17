The American College of Cardiology, along with the American Heart Association, recently released important, new guidelines to help you take a more proactive — and personalized — approach to manage cardiovascular risks.
If you, like many Americans, are a little confused about all the cholesterol talk, here is a breakdown of what you need to know.
Dr. Nina’s what you need to know: About your cholesterol
Understanding cholesterol — vital to your health: Cholesterol is a fat-like, waxy substance that is manufactured by your body in your liver. It is found in every single one of your 3-trillion cells and is:
• Essential to your body’s normal function
• Necessary for the integrity and firmness of your cell membranes and, in fact, comprises about half of it
• Vital to cell-signaling (how your cells communicate with one another)
• Utilized to make important vitamins and hormones
However, too much cholesterol production — or dietary consumption of certain fats — will raise your blood cholesterol levels. When this occurs, cholesterol can combine with other substances such as calcium and fat to form fatty plaques inside blood vessels, known as atherosclerosis.
This leads to vessel thickening and narrowing with consequent impairment of blood flow. And, if one of these cholesterol deposits ruptures or shears, it stimulates thrombosis — the collection of platelets and immune and inflammatory cells — that can completely block off blood flow. This is the leading cause of heart attacks in America.
About 1-in-3 Americans have high cholesterol. While your body needs cholesterol to function normally, too much of it can build-up in the arteries and may lead to serious problems like heart attack and stroke.
Two types of cholesterol — the good and the bad: Cholesterol is carried in your bloodstream by structures called lipoproteins. The type of lipoprotein determines where the cholesterol is delivered to in our body and its effect.
1. Low-density lipoproteins are referred to as “bad” cholesterol because they deliver cholesterol to the inside of our vessel walls and promote plaque formation.
2. High-density lipoproteins are referred to as “good” cholesterol because they pick up and deliver excess cholesterol back to our liver to be broken-down and removed from our body. As a result, HDL helps prevent plaque buildup and protects against heart disease and heart attacks.
What's happening in your body — what causes your bad cholesterol to elevate?
With age, our cholesterol levels rise. And, interestingly, estrogen and progesterone provide a protective effect for women. But, after menopause, when these hormone levels drop, a woman’s LDL levels often elevate. Additionally, our genetics play a role on how much cholesterol our liver synthesizes. These are considered non-modifiable factors, meaning we cannot change them.
However, you have significant power over modifiable cholesterol-elevating risk factors:
• Unhealthy eating habits: Previously, Americans were told that cholesterol-rich foods such as eggs or shrimp play a key role in elevating blood levels. While our body does absorb a small amount of cholesterol from foods we eat, the majority is manufactured by our liver. However, consumption of saturated fats and trans-fats stimulate your liver’s production of cholesterol. Conversely, a heart-healthy diet can lower LDL levels.
• Lack of physical activity and prolonged sitting can lower your HDL levels. It also contributes to excess weight and obesity, independent risk factors for elevated LDL levels.
• Smoking — whether it’s cigarette, pipe or cigar smoke — there is no doubt this habit negatively affects your overall well-being. Blood cholesterol is no exception. Smoking decreases HDL (good) levels while increasing LDL (bad) levels (as well as triglycerides).
How to know if your cholesterol levels are elevated?
Elevated LDL levels do not cause symptoms, and as a result many people have no idea their bad cholesterol is high, and they are at risk for the development of atherosclerosis. And, know that this can begin in your teens and early adulthood. Sadly, too often, people learn about it after having a heart attack or stroke, which could have been prevented.
Cholesterol lowering efforts are important for everyone because plaque formation can begin at a young age. Guidelines recommend checking cholesterol levels beginning at age 20, and at least once every five years after. If your bad cholesterol is elevated, it is important to speak to your doctor to formulate a plan. Depending on your risk factors, lifestyle changes will suffice with close monitoring. In some cases, a prescription medication may be appropriate. Remember, high cholesterol treatment is not “one-size-fits-all.”
Steps to modify modifiable risk factors
• Maintain a heart-healthy diet: What you eat remains the fundamental intervention for the prevention of elevated cholesterol levels and the development of heart disease. And, here’s even more reason to adopt a heart healthy diet: It can decrease your risk for stroke, hypertension, certain cancers, the development of Alzheimer’s dementia, obesity and obesity-related illnesses such as osteoarthritis and diabetes.
• Increase consumption of fruit and veggies: They are rich in vitamins, nutrients and antioxidants, and decrease our liver’s production of cholesterol while increasing elimination. Additionally, they are low in calories and devoid of saturated fats. Make sure to have a serving or two of veggies in every meal and top it off with a piece of fruit for dessert.
• Increase consumption of legumes (beans, peas, lentils): One study showed eating just a half-cup of legumes a day can lower bad cholesterol levels by 6.6 mg/dL. And because they are a great source of protein, consider replacing a serving of meat a few times a week (or daily) with legumes.
• Choose healthy fats: Between 25 to 35 percent of your daily calories should come from dietary fats. Make sure to select unsaturated and monosaturated fats found in lean meats, fatty fish (rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as salmon, sardines, mackerel, herring), nuts, vegetable oils (olive, canola), avocados and nuts. One study showed that eating a handful of almonds a day lowered bad cholesterol by 4.4 percent. Doubling that to two handfuls a day lowered it by 9.4 percent. Nuts are a great topper for our salads, oatmeal or other meals.
• Decrease saturated fats: Butter, cream, whole milk, cheese, fatty cuts of beef, pork, lamb, processed meats (sausage, salami), deep fried and processed foods. These fats stimulate your liver to increase cholesterol production.
• Decrease and aim to eliminate trans-fats: The Food and Drug Administration has waged war against trans-fats, forcing food manufacturers to decrease or eliminate their inclusion. However, trans-fats may be still included in processed or packaged foods like crackers, cookies, microwaveable popcorn, frozen pizza, fast food and margarine.
• Incorporate whole grains such as oats and barley. Select breads, pasta and other carbohydrate-rich foods that are made from whole grains instead of highly refined white flour.
• Foods high in cholesterol can have a number of health benefits and should not just be cut-out. For example, egg yolk is rich in Vitamin B12, omega-3 fats and folate — important nutrients for optimal body function. However, for some people, cholesterol-rich foods can slightly elevate your blood cholesterol levels, but is not associated with an increased risk of heart disease. For most, it has little impact. If you have elevated cholesterol levels, speak with your doctor to determine what is best for you.
• Regular physical activity: Exercising is associated with drops in LDL levels and concurrent increases in HDL levels. Make it a goal to engage in at least 30 minutes of exercise five times a week. And, it can be spread out throughout your day! In fact, research shows that movement breaks are important. Sitting for long periods is unhealthy, and increases our risk for premature death, even if you do exercise routinely. Additionally, physical activity burns calories and this can help you maintain a healthy weight or lose weight. Extra weight is an independent risk factor for elevated cholesterol levels. And, dropping just 5 to 10 percent of excess weight can have a significant impact.
• Quit smoking or don’t ever start. Smoking is considered the leading cause of heart attacks and heart disease. The good news is that the minute you stop, there are immediate benefits for your heart: Decreased heart rate and blood pressure. And, your risk of a heart attack decreases within just 24 hours.
There is a lot you can do to decrease your cholesterol levels and risk for heart disease. Start by knowing what cholesterol is, what the modifiable risk factors are, and that a healthy lifestyle of diet, exercise, weight management and being smoke-free are key. Get your cholesterol levels checked, and talk to your doctor about your risk for heart disease so you can stay heart-healthy.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
