As you commit to a healthier you in 2019, know that your oral health impacts your overall health.
According to the American Dental Association, “Your mouth is a window into the health of your body.”
Poor oral health has serious consequences. Not only can it result in painful, disabling and costly oral diseases, it can also contribute to various systemic diseases and conditions. Despite this, it is estimated that 100 million Americans do not see a dentist each year. Many feel they only need to see a dentist if they are in pain or something has gone awry in their mouth. But truth is that routine dental examinations combined with good oral hygiene can prevent most dental diseases.
Here are some important understandings and tips to practice good oral hygiene in order to help protect your overall health.
Your mouth and your teeth
Talking, eating, drinking, tasting, kissing and facial expressions such as smiling or frowning — essential and generally pleasurable human functions — are made possible by your mouth and teeth.
And, as importantly, digestion, which is the process of breaking down food into substances that can be used by the body, begins in your mouth. Your teeth help you grip, tear, cut and grind food while your salivary glands work to moisten it in preparation for swallowing.
It is such an important function that you have 32 teeth to do the job. The gingiva, better known as the gums, are a special type of soft tissue that lines the mouth and surrounds the teeth, providing an effective barrier against damage from food and other particles to the tissue along with sealing the teeth.
Oral diseases linked to chronic illnesses
Today, millions of Americans are living with one or more oral disease states such as cavities, gum disease known as periodontal disease, oral and facial pain, or mouth and throat cancer. Shockingly, an estimated 65 million adults in our country suffer from mild, moderate or severe periodontitis, where the gums begin to pull away from the teeth, due to plaque — sticky, bacteria-laden film that forms around the teeth. This creates pockets in your gums that can become a breeding ground for germs. And the pockets can deepen, ultimately affecting the bone that holds your teeth in place. Your teeth can loosen or even fall out.
And, the damage from gum disease is not limited to your mouth and teeth. There is a large body of evidence that has linked gum disease to a number of chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and stroke — conditions that are also leading killers of Americans.
Gum disease and cardiovascular disease
A leading cause of death in Americans — taking almost 600,000 lives a year — cardiovascular disease generally refers to blocked blood vessels due to atherosclerosis, fatty plaques that buildup inside our arteries. Different from bacterial plaque in our mouths, fatty plaques in our heart’s blood vessels decrease the flow of blood to our hearts and can even rupture and cause complete blockage resulting in a heart attack.
Gum disease has been shown to increase a person’s risk of heart disease. Scientists have proposed a number of theories to explain this. When someone has gum disease or an infection, these bacteria have an opportunity to enter into the bloodstream and travel to the heart vessels. Clumped bacteria can become the concrete foundation upon which fatty plaques build.
Additionally, gum disease and oral infection can trigger inflammation throughout the body and increase the risk of clot formation that can also block blood flow.
Oral health and high blood pressure
According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, people with periodontal disease were less likely to reach healthy blood pressure ranges with their prescribed medications than patients with good oral health.
This means that along with lifestyle changes such as regular exercise, weight management and a nutritious and low-salt diet, maintaining oral health is an important intervention for hypertensives.
Diabetes and oral hygiene
People with diabetes are more likely to have serious gum disease because elevated blood sugars make it challenging to fight off bacterial infections. Serious gum disease is more likely to impair blood sugar control in diabetics, thereby contributing to the progression of diabetes, as well as periodontal disease.
Other oral problems associated with diabetes include thrush, an infection caused by fungus that grows in the mouth and dry mouth, which can cause soreness, ulcers, infections and cavities.
Tips to help maintain good oral health
Regular dental exams are essential to keeping your teeth and gums healthy. But know that good oral health begins at home. The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends you:
• Brush your teeth 2 times a day for two to three minutes. The proper brushing technique includes placing your toothbrush at a 45-degree angle to the gums while gently moving the brush back-and-forth in short, tooth-wide strokes. And, make sure to brush along the gum line as well as the outer, inner, and chewing surfaces of the teeth. To effectively clean the inside surfaces, tilt the brush vertically and make several up-and-down strokes.
• Choose a toothbrush that fits easily in your mouth and allows you to reach all areas easily. And, make sure to replace it every 3 or 4 months, or sooner if the bristles start fraying.
• Use an ADA-accepted fluoride toothpaste
• Floss daily to remove bacteria, plaque and food that your toothbrush cannot reach. There are a number of floss holders that you may find easier to use than the traditional string.
• Talk to your dentist about using a mouth rinse alongside proper brushing and flossing in order to reduce plaque
• Eat a nutritious diet that fulfills your daily recommended values of vitamins and nutrients (particularly calcium, Vitamins A, D, and C that are important for bone and gum health) and limit sugary foods and drinks
• Quit (or never start) smoking
• Visit your dentist. Tooth and gum disease often reach an advanced stage before symptoms occur. Your dentist and his or her team will professionally clean your teeth and detect problems before they become severe and require significant or expensive treatment. And while it is imperative to brush and floss at home, only your dentist has the tools necessary to remove hard calcified deposits, known as tartar, that can form on the teeth and contribute to their decay.
• Additionally, if you experience red, swollen or tender gums, bleeding while brushing or flossing, gums that pull away from teeth, loose or separating teeth or persistent bad breath, contact your dentist immediately.
• Tooth pain, generally, is an indicator of a larger problem. When left untreated, it can worsen. It is important to your overall health to get to the root cause of your tooth pain. When you have a toothache, you might assume you have a cavity. And a lot of the time, a cavity or leaky filling is indeed the culprit. But there are any number of reasons.
Did you know tooth pain can be caused by blocked sinus? Your teeth and nasal airway share an interesting connection, and if you suffer from chronic nasal congestion as well as toothaches, the two might be related. When you have a sinus toothache, it usually affects your upper back teeth. These are closer to your maxillary sinuses and are more prone to problems. Symptoms of a cavity or dental-related tooth pain usually involves a sharp pain or sensitivity in a specific tooth when biting down on a hard piece of food or eating hot, cold or sweet foods. But sinus-related pain is a continuous pressure or an ache in the vicinity of the upper back teeth, not specific to any one tooth. It is imperative to understand the most suitable analysis of a toothache problem should be done by a dental professional.
What affects your mouth can affect your body and vice-versa. Your mouth can show signs of nutritional deficiencies or general infection.
Some cancers, autoimmune diseases and immune deficiencies can have manifestations in the mouth such as ulcers, bumps or masses. Additionally, in pregnant women, poor oral health has been associated with premature births and low birth weight. And because we use our mouths to speak, make facial expressions, and kiss, poor oral health can also affect your confidence.
When Benjamin Franklin said, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” he may have had tooth pain in mind. Take preventative action to protect your health.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author.
Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.