ATLANTIC CITY — A new comics and pop culture convention scheduled for June at the Showboat Atlantic City has been postponed.
A message at the epiccomiccon.com website from the organizers of Epic Comic Con, who are Altered Realty Entertainment, LLC, says the convention, scheduled for June 21 to 23, has been postponed "due to concerns that have come to our attention that would impede on the high level of service and entertainment that our fans, guests, vendors and celebrities have come to expect from us."
The announcement said the comic con has been postponed, not canceled, but pre-sale tickets, autographs, and photo opportunities will be refunded to fans.
Vendors who have purchased tables will be contacted separately to discuss options, the announcement said.
"We want to make it very clear that this decision is strictly out of our control and in no way shall impact any other event in Altered Reality’s calendar, and is solely this year's Epic Comic Con at the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City," the announcement said.
The organizers addressed fans, guests and vendors on their website and said this decision was not made lightly.
"We are very disappointed that we are forced to make this decision. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this postponement has caused you," the announcement said.
Altered Reality Entertainment puts on comic cons in Rhode Island, Connecticut, upstate New York and Colorado.
Confirmed guests for Atlantic City included TV's Incredible Hulk Lou Ferrigno, former MTV star Bam Margera and three of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.
The con was also supposed to include a tattoo pavilion and Geek Speed Dating, the website said previously.
For any questions, contact info@epiccomiccon.com.
