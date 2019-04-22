The Atlantic City Convention Center was awarded a green building certification for its staff's efforts to minimize the building's environmental impact, according to a release from Spectra, the company that manages the venue.
Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design is a rating system from the U.S. Green Building Council. The Convention Center was given a gold LEED certification, Spectra announced.
Jim Wood, the president and CEO of MeetAC, the center's marketing and sales arm, said they would use the certifications as a selling point.
“Achieving LEED certification is a market differentiator that will position the Atlantic City Convention Center in a leading group of venues across the country that value sustainability and its positive impact on the visitor experience, environment and financial returns," Wood said. "The certification will be an important talking point when vying for new business at the convention center.”
In 2018, the release said, 13 percent of the building's energy was harnessed by rooftop solar panels. New LED lights reduced the "lighting loads" by 63 percent. And water usage dropped by 20 percent after low-flush valves were installed in bathrooms.
