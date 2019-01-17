Restaurants and other businesses are advertising discounts and free offers for federal workers impacted by the ongoing government shutdown as a way of easing the stress caused by missed paychecks.
Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar in Somers Point is giving free tacos on Tuesdays and Thursdays to federal workers affected by the shutdown. Call 609-927-6665.
The Iron Room in Atlantic City is offering a free meal for active Coast Guard members and their spouses, Tuesdays through Thursdays. This week’s meal is a beef stew, with peas and “smashed potatoes.” Drinks, tax, and tip are not included and Coast Guard ID is required. Call 609-348-6400.
The C-View in Cape May is offering 50 percent off all food menu items “until such time as the elected officials of the United States of America lift the current government shut down.” Call 609-884-4712.
The Harlem Globetrotters is offering two free tickets to federal workers whose pay is affected by the shutdown. Recipients must show their government ID at the box office. The team is playing at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on March 7.
The Atlantic County SPCA is offering help to impacted federal workers struggling to afford pet food. Call 609-927-9059.
Ducktown Tavern in Atlantic City is offering free meals to furloughed Coast Guards employees and enlistees working for delayed pay, and 15% off for other federal employees similarly affected by the government shutdown. Tax, tip, and drinks not included. Call 609-449-1212.
Lucy the Elephant in Margate is offering free entrance to impacted federal workers and their immediate family during the shutdown. Through March, the National Historic Landmark is open Saturday and Sunday. Recipients must show valid government ID.
This story will be updated.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.