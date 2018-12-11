The Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour will be stopping at 6 p.m. March 15 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
The performance is part of the 2019 edition of this musical extravaganza that brings to life beloved characters from the No. 1 preschool television network, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Vampirina, Fancy Nancy and Doc McStuffins.
There has been more than 120 shows of this 90-minute interactive concert experience for children and parents. It was recently nominated for a Pollstar Award, honoring the top achievers in the live entertainment industry.
Tickets will be on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. Visit disneyjuniortour.com/events for complete ticket details.
