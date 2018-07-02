Activity that habitually depletes you is stressful by definition. One of the most important antidotes for stress due to overwork is to take consecutive hours off from what you consider work at least every week — along with some time every day, choosing instead to unplug or do what you consider fun.
So, the question is: Do you routinely spend time to recharge? Or, another way of thinking about it: What do you find yourself spending most of your time doing throughout your week? What activities are recharging you, or depleting you? And of those that deplete you, what, if anything, are you doing to refuel?
Giving yourself a break, and some quality downtime — away from the daily hustle, bustle and overwhelming demands — works! And it means finding and maintaining the time routinely. It doesn’t really matter what your relaxation activity or inactivity is, but rather, what’s important is giving your body, mind and heart a chance to relax, refresh and refuel.
Of course for many caught up in activities, taking time to relax and recharge is not so simple. You may find it hard to take a break or to even plan to take a day off to relax in the midst of your commitments and to-do list.
I totally understand the pull of responsibilities, however, taking time for rest and refueling is critical to your physical and mental well-being if you wish to function properly and effectively.
Here are some key understandings in today’s world of 24/7 multitasking demands.
Dr. Nina’s What You Need to Know: About Recharging and Attention Deficit Trait
Attention deficit trait: Health experts have come to recognize a neurological phenomenon called attention deficit trait. And while it mimics the conditions of attention deficit disorder, a neurological issue that is genetic, ADT is different!
ADT is a byproduct exclusively of environment — too many interruptions and excess data overwhelming brain neurons. And aside from your long list of regular activities and responsibility demands, our modern world in the realm of unbounded technology seeds a condition that, combined together, surprisingly limits your brain.
These limitations range from working memory, to data volume, to neural channels that restrict you to one high cognitive task at a time. That’s right, one. You may think you are having a phone conversation and writing a text or email at the same time, but, in fact, you are switching back and forth between tasks. Doing this stresses brain neurons. They have to stop, figure out where they were the last time they were here, and then where they were going. It actually hinders productivity.
A recent piece in Harvard Business Review underscores, “ADT is marked by distractibility; inner frenzy, creating added stress. It can also prevent people from clarifying priorities, making smart decisions and managing their time. One byproduct of ADT is a shortened attention span.” The more you check emails or your phone, the more you “have” to check it. Interruptions erode the ability to regulate impulsivity.
Furthermore, demanding schedules without time to recharge, along with interruptions, actually slows down and dulls performance — increasing the likelihood of errors — which in turn can lead you to think tasks are more difficult than they actually are. This fuels annoyance, exhaustion, impatience, even anger and fear that you can’t keep up, which in turn triggers a false belief you won’t be able to cope with all the demands. And the perception you may not be able to cope sets off the stress response and time urgency, which constricts the brain to crisis mode. It’s as if your very survival is at stake with each task.
What to do to avoid ADT and plan time to recharge:
• Determine that managing your physical and mental health in the midst of your to-dos is a priority! Know that taking time to yourself for rejuvenation and recharging is just as important as giving time to other activities.
• Commit to time off just for yourself so you can recharge for all the other things you need to do. Each day, plan end-of-day recharge time for a healthy work-life balance and, also, take short breaks during your busy day. Additionally, ensure you take a 24-hour period each week to reboot and recharge.
• It’s about you! Whether you use the time to recharge by reading, meditating, retreating, turning off electronics to get some added sleep, getting a massage, escaping to wander or work up a sweat in the backyard, or baking in the kitchen, take some time for you, each day.
• Set boundaries. This is the key to keeping ADT at bay while managing tasks. Create “terms of engagement” for interruptions and unnecessary device interactions, and their priorities.
Keep a watchful eye on:
“Overwhelming” activities commitments, projects and timelines, which is defined as a state of having more on the plate than can be handled in a certain amount of time. Get support, ask for help.
“Relaxation” time each day, defined in the Oxford Dictionary as when the body and mind are free from tension and anxiety. It may mean re-establishing equilibrium after a disturbance.
Be quick, but try not to rush. Experts underscore that rushing can turn on frenzy, and lead to impulsive, rash decisions and mistakes. According to Joe Robinson, on worktolive.info, it is best to “turn off the racetrack mind, take a breath, and focus entirely on the task at hand. Get other to-do’s out of mind by writing them down.”
Benefits: Activities that relax and recharge you can neutralize and reverse the stress response — helping to release muscle tension, lower blood pressure and slow your heart and breathing rate, as well as sharpen your focus and increase your productivity.
Whatever techniques you select, it will support de-stressing and help you enjoy a better quality of life with many added health benefits, including:
• Cardiovascular system support: Relaxation helps you to reduce stress, anxiety and the fight/flight response. While the fight-or-flight response can cause inflammation and disease, the “relaxation response” can lower blood pressure and slow your heart rate by reducing the activity of the stress hormones adrenaline and cortisol.
• Concentration, mood, stamina, memory and sleep improvements: Better concentration and focus makes life easier and more productive with smarter decisions. You can help make it happen with a habit of relaxation. Studies show relaxation can reduce tiredness as well as anger and frustration by helping to lower levels of stress hormones, resulting in you feeling calmer and having boosted confidence to handle problems. Relaxation also supports getting quality sleep — playing a vital role in making sure you’re functioning your best throughout the day.
• Blood sugar level maintenance: Studies have shown that, over time, relaxing, recharging and/or meditation — along with exercise — significantly reduced stress and lowered blood sugar levels. While hormones such as glucagon and cortisol cause blood sugar levels to go up and are secreted during stress, relaxation methods like yoga and mindfulness-based stress reduction can help to correct insulin secretion problems in chronic diabetes.
• Immune system boost: When we don’t stop to recharge, we are opening the door to illness. Clinical studies have shown when we take time to recharge and relax, it creates shifts in hormone levels to repair cells as well as increases levels of special immune cells called helper cells that defend against inflammation and infectious diseases.
• Digestion improvement: Since digestion begins in the brain, being calm while eating is actually a part of your the physiology that you simply can’t ignore for healthy digestion.
• Muscle tension and pain reduction: Taking steps to reduce tension has shown to help increase blood flow to major muscles while lessening or alleviating muscle tension. Additionally, deep relaxation is believed to soothe the brain patterns underlying pain, and, over time, alter the structure of the brain itself — thereby decreasing pain perception.
I encourage you to examine your recharging time along with managing your level of demands. You may think pushing through all your endless to-dos, along with extended multitasking, is helping you in the long run, but it comes with a high cost — stress!
Take breaks and give yourself recharging time. Try taking the scenic path home tonight or perhaps, plan now for that downtime this weekend!
