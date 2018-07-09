Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Elvis Costello is set to perform at Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City as part of his "Look Now and Then" fall tour.

Tickets for Costello's show at 8 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena are priced from $62.50 to $102.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Costello revealed he was recently diagnosed with a "small but very aggressive cancerous malignancy" and canceled the final six dates of his ongoing European tour.

While the singer-songwriter started the summer tour after undergoing surgery, Costello wrote on his website that doctors urged him to cancel the dates to avoid putting his "health at risk."

The singer previously announced a 2018 North American tour set to launch Nov. 2 in the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The Atlantic City date will be the second concert of the North American tour.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit hardrockatlanticcity.com

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Tags

Twenty years as a staff writer in the features department, specializing in entertainment and the arts at The Press of Atlantic City.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.