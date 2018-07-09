Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Elvis Costello is set to perform at Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City as part of his "Look Now and Then" fall tour.
Tickets for Costello's show at 8 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena are priced from $62.50 to $102.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Costello revealed he was recently diagnosed with a "small but very aggressive cancerous malignancy" and canceled the final six dates of his ongoing European tour.
While the singer-songwriter started the summer tour after undergoing surgery, Costello wrote on his website that doctors urged him to cancel the dates to avoid putting his "health at risk."
The singer previously announced a 2018 North American tour set to launch Nov. 2 in the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The Atlantic City date will be the second concert of the North American tour.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit hardrockatlanticcity.com
