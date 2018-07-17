A deeply golden, even slightly orange handful of fire rises in the dusk each day and spends the entire night crossing low across the south sky. That imposing mass of celestial flame and fame is none other than the most fascinating of all Earth’s fellow worlds, the planet Mars — making its closest approach to Earth in 15 years just two weeks from now.
Brightest in decades
Mars is still not at its closest or brightest, and it still rises more than an hour after sunset. But by the end of July the planet, rising at sunset and visible all night long, comes closer to Earth than at any time between 2003 and 2035 — and, with the current rare planetwide Martian dust storm, shines possibly the brightest any of us will see it in our lives. The bad news is this dust storm is currently shrouding the view through telescopes of the Martian polar ice-caps and dark surface features. But we’ll hope the dust starts settling out of the Martian atmosphere and allowing clearer views for the local Mars-watching shows I’ll give you notice about at the end of this column.
A spectacular span
This Friday is the 49th anniversary of the first manned moon landing and the 42nd anniversary of the first successful unmanned landing on Mars. It is also the evening when the moon is several finger-widths at arm’s length above bright Jupiter.
On Sunday, between 9:30 to 10 p.m., there is an amazing, evenly spaced span of bright astronomical objects starting to the left of Venus setting in the west all the way to Mars rising in the southeast. The objects from left to right after Venus are the bright star Spica, the very bright planet Jupiter, the moon (well above the bright star Antares), bright Saturn and, last but not least, Mars — now twice as bright as even mighty Jupiter.
Tuesday, July 24, the moon is only about the width of your thumb at arm’s length above Saturn.
Mars at its closest
On the night of July 26-27, Mars is at the orbital arrangement called “opposition” — opposite from the sun in the sky, so visible all night long. That Friday evening (July 27), Mars glows to the lower right of the rising full moon. On Saturday, July 28, before sunrise, Mars shines straight below the setting full moon. That moon, by the way, is the year’s most distant from us in space — 252,300 miles away from Earth — and eclipsed for a long time over in Asia and Europe.
Opposition typically is when a planet is lined up with the Earth and sun and the distance between Earth and the planet is at its minimum. But the decidedly elliptical (considerably more oval than round) orbit of Mars sometimes places it at its closest to us several days before or after opposition. That happens this year, with Mars and Earth closest together about four days after opposition. Mars is at its closest to us in the early hours of July 31 — 35,785,000 miles from Earth. That is when the next of our columns will appear in The Press, so our discussion of Mars at its biggest and brightest will continue here then.
South Jersey shows
Two Tuesdays from today, the day Mars is closest to Earth, there is a big multimedia, interactive and observational show on Mars at Rowan University in Glassboro. The show runs from 8 to 11 p.m. that day. For more information, check out www.rowan.edu/planetarium.
It’s not too soon to prepare for another event, a double-feature blockbuster of a local astronomy show. Starting 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12, weather permitting, the South Jersey Astronomy Club will hold a Skywatch at Belleplain State Forest for both Mars and the peak of the great Perseid meteor shower. See www.sjac.us for details.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at fschaaf@aol.com.
