Country music duo Dan Shay have been added to the lineup for the inaugural Barefoot Country Music Fest this summer in Wildwood.
The three-day festival is scheduled for June 19 to 21 on the beach at 3600 Boardwalk and will feature more than 30 country artists, including headliners Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood.
Dan Shay performed at the 2014 Atlantic City Beach Concert with Shelton.
Tickets are $149 for general admission, $279 for VIP and $949 for Super VIP tickets that include “elevated platform level viewing with full bar,” an “air-conditioned catering tent with seating” and “posh, private bathrooms,” according to a news release.
For more information, visit barefootcountrymusicfest.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.