Country music duo Dan Shay have been added to the lineup for the inaugural Barefoot Country Music Fest this summer in Wildwood.

The three-day festival is scheduled for June 19 to 21 on the beach at 3600 Boardwalk and will feature more than 30 country artists, including headliners Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood.

Dan Shay performed at the 2014 Atlantic City Beach Concert with Shelton. 

Tickets are $149 for general admission, $279 for VIP and $949 for Super VIP tickets that include “elevated platform level viewing with full bar,” an “air-conditioned catering tent with seating” and “posh, private bathrooms,” according to a news release.

For more information, visit barefootcountrymusicfest.com.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments