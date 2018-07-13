'Downton Abbey' movie to shoot this summer

This undated publicity photo provided by PBS shows, from left, Elizabeth McGovern as Lady Grantham, Hugh Bonneville as Lord Grantham, Dan Stevens as Matthew Crawley, Penelope Wilton as Isobel Crawley, Allen Leech as Tom Branson, Jim Carter as Mr. Carson, and Phyllis Logan as Mrs. Hughes, from the TV series, "Downton Abbey." Focus Features said Friday, July 13, that it will this summer begin production on a "Downton" film that will reunite the Crawley family on the big screen. Series creator Julian Fellowes wrote the screenplay and will produce. (AP Photo/PBS, Carnival Film & Television Limited 2012 for MASTERPIECE, Nick Briggs)

 The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Three years after going off the air, "Downton Abbey" is coming back as a movie.

Focus Features said Friday that it will this summer begin production on a "Downton" film that will reunite the Crawley family on the big screen. Series creator Julian Fellowes wrote the screenplay and will produce.

The long-rumored film adaptation is likely to be released sometime next year. The primary cast members are all set to return.

Over six seasons, "Downton Abbey" became a global hit, airing in at least 150 countries, and setting a record for non-U.S. television shows with 69 Emmy nominations.

Brian Percival, who directed the series' pilot, will direct the film.

