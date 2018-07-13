'Downton Abbey' movie to shoot this summer

NEW YORK (AP) — Three years after going off the air, "Downton Abbey" is coming back as a movie.
Focus Features said Friday that it will this summer begin production on a "Downton" film that will reunite the Crawley family on the big screen. Series creator Julian Fellowes wrote the screenplay and will produce.
The long-rumored film adaptation is likely to be released sometime next year. The primary cast members are all set to return.
Over six seasons, "Downton Abbey" became a global hit, airing in at least 150 countries, and setting a record for non-U.S. television shows with 69 Emmy nominations.
Brian Percival, who directed the series' pilot, will direct the film.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.