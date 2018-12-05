The band Heart is set to release a new concert recording titled "Live in Atlantic City," Rolling Stone first reported. The new album – originally recorded in 2006 – will be out on DVD, CD, LP and Blu-Ray on Jan. 25.
The performance was for VHI’s Decades Rock Live, a broadcast event that featured Alice in Chains, Guns N’ Roses, Carrie Underwood, and more. All participants performed “Barracuda” with the band at the end of the set.
Heart, which has not performed together since 2016, played the recorded set at Etess Arena on March 10, 2006.
The album, featuring a new mix and new mastering, is available for pre-order on Amazon.
The concert’s set-list:
1. “Bébé Le Strange” (with Dave Navarro)
2. “Straight On” (with Dave Navarro)
3. “Crazy On You” (with Dave Navarro)
4. “Lost Angel”
5. “Even It Up” (with Gretchen Wilson)
6. “Rock ‘n’ Roll” (with Gretchen Wilson)
7. “Dog & Butterfly” (with Rufus Wainwright)
8. “Would?” (with Alice In Chains and Duff McKagan) *
9. “Rooster” (with Alice In Chains and Duff McKagan)
10. “Alone” (with Carrie Underwood)
11. “Magic Man”
12. “Misty Mountain Hop” (with Dave Navarro)
13. “Dreamboat Annie”
14. “Barracuda”
