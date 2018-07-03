LOWER TOWNSHIP — Cape May-Lewes Ferry and Lower Township officials announced a series of eight free outdoor concerts to be held on the lawn of the Cape May Ferry terminal this summer.
The summer concert series kicks off July 11 and continues every Wednesday through August. Concerts run 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the Ferry’s outdoor bar and grill or inside the Cape May passenger terminal. Carry-in alcoholic beverages will not be permitted. Those who plan on attending are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair or beach blanket.
The events will be held as scheduled in the case of light to moderate rain.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.