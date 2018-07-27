ATLANTIC CITY — Despite a less-than-ideal beach concert crowd Thursday night, organizers are expecting fans to pack the beach Sunday afternoon for a set by The Chainsmokers.
The electronic pop act follow a show that was originally supposed to feature pop artist Demi Lovato, but was re-billed with Cheat Codes and Lauv after the singer was hospitalized earlier this week for a reported drug overdose.
“I’m sure there were some who decided not to go (on Thursday), but I’m hopeful that they come on Sunday,” said Ike Richman, spokesman for concert promoter Live Nation. “I would think that if people were unable to go Thursday, knowing that the weather will be great Sunday with a great headliner, I think anyone who wasn’t able to go Thursday will be going Sunday.”
People who paid for tickets to Thursday's show before Lovato canceled will have their tickets honored at Sunday's Chainsmokers show. Refunds for ticket holders for Thursday’s concert who choose not to attend either show will be available at the point of purchase after Sunday.